Zac Efron’s friend denies rumors the actor has had plastic surgery





kab Zac Efron’s friend, radio host Kyle Sandilands, has denied rumors about the actor’s plastic surgery.

He said on his show that he “would know” if Efron had gone under the knife.

He compared Efron's face to a Picasso painting, saying, about his change, "Why bother?" Zac Efron's friend, Australian radio host Kyle Sandilands, has denied rumors the actor has undergone plastic surgery. People started speculating on Efron's face after appearing on a Facebook video for "Bill Nye's Earth Day Musical" with what looked like swollen cheeks and a more prominent jawbone. Viewers believed the actor to be remarkably different from where he starred in his Netflix show "Down to Earth" Last year. On the Sandilands show, "The Kyle and Jackie O Show," he said there was no way the actor had gone under the knife. "I would know if he had had plastic surgery," he said, adding that Efron's face was already nearly perfect. "It's like having a Picasso and having a child's finger paint on it. Why bother?" Dermatologist Dr Muneeb Shah Insider told Canela López that Efron could have gotten anything from fillers to facial implants. But the 33-year-old actor is also reportedly broke his jaw in 2013, when he slipped and fell and needed to close it wired. It could have resulted in a significant change in his appearance. Despite some initial jokes about Efron's new appearance, fans have also been very supportive of people telling people not to speculate. As López wrote, comments can be damaging. "Appearance changes don't tell us anything about a person's health, mental or physical, which is important to keep in mind when talking about a celebrity's body," López said.







