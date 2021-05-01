Entertainment
Joanna Lumley turns 75: the incredible actors of fashion and beauty
Is there an actor on earth more loved than Joanna Lumley?
The veteran star, who celebrates his 75th birthday on May 1, is a true national treasure, adored as much for his on-screen performances including the incomparable Patsy in Absolutely Fabulous and Silky, as for his activism and philanthropic efforts.
Not only has she found showbiz success with a career spanning seven decades, the model-turned-actor has achieved both sex symbol and fashion icon status.
Here we take a look back at how Joanna Lumleys’ style has evolved over the years.
Sixties: a model in the making
Born in India in 1946, Lumley moved to England as a child and attended boarding school. Having been rejected by the famous RADA drama school, she had no formal acting training and began her modeling career, working for three years, most notably with fashion photographer Brian Duffy.
At the age of 23, Lumley got lucky with his first big screen role, appearing briefly in the 1969 Bond On Her Majestys Secret Service film.
A natural brunette, Lumley wore her thick and enviable locks during the ’60s, before embracing fuller hairstyles.
70s: Angel of the Avengers
Lumleys’ groundbreaking television role came in 1976 with The New Avengers, playing Purdey, a former ballerina turned spy.
Undergoing a radical makeover for the role, the actor was given a bright, super-short bowl cut (which always looked sexy), plenty of ’70s-style black eyeliner, and a wardrobe of glamorous outfits.
Lumley adopted the look in real life, cutting her hair even shorter at the end of the decade, although her personal style is a bit wiser than Purdeys.
Eighties: Silver Screen Siren
Over the course of her film career, Lumley underwent another major transformation to play Countess Chandra in Curse Of The Pink Panther in 1983.
Slipping on a series of frill and sparkly feathered dresses, the actors’ dark brown hair was styled in tousled curls.
In the 1980s, Lumley began to get involved in activism, appearing at a Friends of the Earth rally and visiting 10 Downing Street to present a letter protesting the closure of the DOyly Carte Opera Company.
Nineties: Absolutely iconic
Lumleys most famous role came at the age of 45, playing the hilarious Patsy Stone in the iconic comedy series Absolutely Fabulous, which debuted in 1992.
Nominated four times for Best Bafta Comedy Performance, Lumley won the award in 1995.
A fan of more is more looks, Patsy loved big, fluffy hair, lipstick whips, trendy suits and lots of bling.
Looks like the comedy character has rubbed off on Lumley, as she started wearing designer skirts and designer jewelry offscreen, albeit in a much more subtle way than her TV counterpart.
Noughties: red carpet star
Now a regular on the red carpet, Lumley continued to impress with her outfits into her sixties.
Typically opting for flowing or flowery dresses, she often adopted bohemian prints and patterns that recalled her childhood in India.
Switching from bright ’90s blonde, Lumley chose a softer champagne shade for her hair, which was mid-length, with flattering center bangs.
Now: timeless beauty
Still as glamorous as ever, it’s hard to believe Lumley is now in his seventies. The actor said in an interview last year, while isolating himself at his home in London due to the pandemic, that she was afraid that she would not be able to leave the house if she looked too old .
So I keep dyeing my hair yellow, she said, explaining that going up and down the stairs shows that even though I’m old, I’m still fine.
Whatever she does, it clearly works. Sleek and gorgeous at 75, Lumley is giving starlets half her age a run for their money on the red carpet.
