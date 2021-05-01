Emerald Fennell Says Moms Need Support To Work In Hollywood | Entertainment





Emerald Fennell believes that it is impossible for mothers of young children to work in the film industry. The 35-year-old actress and director, seven months pregnant while filming her acclaimed thriller film Promising Young Woman, believes the best way to help women succeed in the industry is to provide so much help and accommodation to their children as possible. possible in the workplace. Speaking to Grazia, she said: The first thing I say, as a person with a young child, is anything we can do to help with child care would make a huge difference. The hours are so long. It is impossible to have a young family and to work in this industry. At the Oscars last week, Emerald won the Oscar for Best Original Screenplay for “Promising Young Woman.” And although the star of The Crown is currently focused on directing, she is adamant that her unlikely shell lets it act in earnest. She said: I love working with the amazing people I have been able to work with Predictably, it will be behind the camera. But I love to play. A promising young woman stars Carey Mulligan as a medical school dropout who sets out to avenge the death of her best friend who was raped by a classmate in college, and in addition to winning the At the Oscars, the film was recognized by several bodies, including the BAFTAs and the Los Angeles Film Critics Association. Emerald – who played the role of showrunner in “Killing Eve” – ​​is still in shock at the reaction to her story, which she both wrote and directed. She said: I don’t think I would believe it, honestly, if I went back to the first day of filming. You know, we made the movie in 23 days; it is a labor of love for all who have done it. We never dreamed it would come this far. It was completely unbelievable.

