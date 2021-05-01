‘Plus Size’ Boy Band in China Seeks to Inspire Fans | A&E

BEIJING (AP) Gathered in a practice room, five generously proportioned young men in large black sweaters pat their stomachs and wiggle their arms. Double-chinned beards, they shout “Hoo-Ha!” in time for the optimistic African drums.
The choreography is for the new song “Good Belly”, by Produce Pandas. DING, Cass, Husky, Otter and Mr. 17 average 100 kilograms (220 pounds) and proudly call themselves “the first group of plus size boys in China”.
It’s a radical departure from the industry norm seen in South Korean supergroups such as BTS, whose skinny young members are sometimes referred to in China as “little fresh meat.”
Still, it seems to work for Produce Pandas, who rose to fame after hitting halfway through “Youth with You,” an idol talent competition run by iQiyi, one of China’s biggest video platforms.
On the show, mentors and audience voters choose nine finalists, individuals or group members, to come together to form a new group.
“The five of us may not have the standard look and shape of a boy group, but we hope to use the term ‘plus size group’ to break aesthetic stereotypes,” Cass said. in an interview.
The five, two of whom once sang in bars, are also unusual for their relatively advanced age in an industry that revere youth and endurance. Most of their competition mates on “Youth with You” started South Korean-style training as a teenager.
While Produce Pandas has thrilled audiences and sparked discussions about what a pop idol should look like, some mockery has surfaced online as well.
Users of the Chinese microblog Weibo typed in the Chinese word for panda, the namesake of which appears in the Chinese name of the Japanese horror film “Ring,” suggesting that watching them dance was equally spooky.
Mr. 17, the group’s lead dancer, was the oldest of the contestants at 31. He had been discovered on Douyin, the Chinese version of TikTok, where he had posted clips of himself dancing in his pajamas or holding a bowl of rice.
He nicknamed himself “17” after his preferred age. The former oil company employee said he didn’t feel old, but admits that after rehearsals, “I felt my energy was drained.”
The five were approached by more than 300 prospects by Beijing-based DMDF Entertainment, who wanted to create a group that was both rounded and accessible and inspiring.
Husky, who worked in IT, thought he would fit in perfectly because he’s been chubby since elementary school and has failed to lose weight several times.
“I train often one day, then I rest for the next three days, so the result is clear that I put on weight instead,” he said. The point is “stay in shape (and) not to lose weight, but to lose fat”.
Echoing Husky, Cass said the benefit of being on such a team is that they don’t need to abstain when it comes to food.
“We don’t mind eating like a horse. I’m sorry for the ‘small fresh meat’ bands whose limbs have to diet to stay lean. I feel great whenever they look longingly while we let’s dig! “
The DING team leader quit plus-size modeling when he heard about auditioning for an ‘XXL’ boy group, saying, “I think that’s probably the closest thing to be on a magazine cover. “
The five are now working on a new album, with songs including “Pursue Your Dreams”.
“Ride a horse and chase your dreams. Don’t waste your time, ”the lyrics say.
Singer Otter, who has idolized South Korean boy band Super Junior since he was 7, never thought he could be part of a group that lives and performs together and, more importantly, cheers. ordinary folk.
“I hope people will feel encouraged by watching our performance,” he said. They may think, “If Produce Pandas can break through and perform on a bigger stage, then ‘why not me?'”
Associated Press video producer Olivia Zhang in Beijing and AP Entertainment writer Juwon Park in Seoul, South Korea, contributed to this report.