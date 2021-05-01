Connect with us

Entertainment

‘Plus Size’ Boy Band in China Seeks to Inspire Fans | A&E

Avatar

Published

2 mins ago

on

By


BEIJING (AP) Gathered in a practice room, five generously proportioned young men in large black sweaters pat their stomachs and wiggle their arms. Double-chinned beards, they shout “Hoo-Ha!” in time for the optimistic African drums.

The choreography is for the new song “Good Belly”, by Produce Pandas. DING, Cass, Husky, Otter and Mr. 17 average 100 kilograms (220 pounds) and proudly call themselves “the first group of plus size boys in China”.

It’s a radical departure from the industry norm seen in South Korean supergroups such as BTS, whose skinny young members are sometimes referred to in China as “little fresh meat.”

Still, it seems to work for Produce Pandas, who rose to fame after hitting halfway through “Youth with You,” an idol talent competition run by iQiyi, one of China’s biggest video platforms.

On the show, mentors and audience voters choose nine finalists, individuals or group members, to come together to form a new group.

“The five of us may not have the standard look and shape of a boy group, but we hope to use the term ‘plus size group’ to break aesthetic stereotypes,” Cass said. in an interview.

The five, two of whom once sang in bars, are also unusual for their relatively advanced age in an industry that revere youth and endurance. Most of their competition mates on “Youth with You” started South Korean-style training as a teenager.

While Produce Pandas has thrilled audiences and sparked discussions about what a pop idol should look like, some mockery has surfaced online as well.

Users of the Chinese microblog Weibo typed in the Chinese word for panda, the namesake of which appears in the Chinese name of the Japanese horror film “Ring,” suggesting that watching them dance was equally spooky.

Mr. 17, the group’s lead dancer, was the oldest of the contestants at 31. He had been discovered on Douyin, the Chinese version of TikTok, where he had posted clips of himself dancing in his pajamas or holding a bowl of rice.

He nicknamed himself “17” after his preferred age. The former oil company employee said he didn’t feel old, but admits that after rehearsals, “I felt my energy was drained.”

The five were approached by more than 300 prospects by Beijing-based DMDF Entertainment, who wanted to create a group that was both rounded and accessible and inspiring.

Husky, who worked in IT, thought he would fit in perfectly because he’s been chubby since elementary school and has failed to lose weight several times.

“I train often one day, then I rest for the next three days, so the result is clear that I put on weight instead,” he said. The point is “stay in shape (and) not to lose weight, but to lose fat”.

Echoing Husky, Cass said the benefit of being on such a team is that they don’t need to abstain when it comes to food.

“We don’t mind eating like a horse. I’m sorry for the ‘small fresh meat’ bands whose limbs have to diet to stay lean. I feel great whenever they look longingly while we let’s dig! “

The DING team leader quit plus-size modeling when he heard about auditioning for an ‘XXL’ boy group, saying, “I think that’s probably the closest thing to be on a magazine cover. “

The five are now working on a new album, with songs including “Pursue Your Dreams”.

“Ride a horse and chase your dreams. Don’t waste your time, ”the lyrics say.

Singer Otter, who has idolized South Korean boy band Super Junior since he was 7, never thought he could be part of a group that lives and performs together and, more importantly, cheers. ordinary folk.

“I hope people will feel encouraged by watching our performance,” he said. They may think, “If Produce Pandas can break through and perform on a bigger stage, then ‘why not me?'”

Associated Press video producer Olivia Zhang in Beijing and AP Entertainment writer Juwon Park in Seoul, South Korea, contributed to this report.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos



picture credit

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: