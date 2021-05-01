Entertainment
Airlines and Entertainment Companies Fake Air Travel to Solve Travel Problems
By Jonny Lupsha, Current Events Editor
The pandemic is making people around the world nostalgic for air travel. Airlines and entertainment companies have started offering alternatives to real travel for those who don’t fly. Airplane seats are a game of incentive and asymmetry.
While not many people enjoy going through airport security, many people during the pandemic longed for wrapped bags, flying high in the skies, and other air travel experiences. In recent years, and especially since the COVID-19 outbreak, airlines and entertainment companies have started offering alternatives.
Many airlines between Australia and Singapore offer “flights to nowhere”, in which travelers board flights that take off, fly for several hours and land at the same airport. Other companies offer on-the-ground dining experiences that simulate airplane cabins, which are complete with row seats and “in-flight” meals. A Boeing 777 docked at Haneda Airport in Tokyo sells tickets to board a first-class seat, relax, and have full meal service for up to 59,800 (or $ 550).
Usually, balancing first class and coach seats on commercial flights is an economic game that bets on how much money people will spend on accommodation. In his video series Understanding economics: game theory, Dr Jay R. Corrigan, Professor of Economics at Kenyon College, said the nature of this game is asymmetric information.
Ladies and gentlemen and people by coach
Dr Corrigan said that to understand the balance between first class and coach, imagine that there are only the two cabins and, like in real life, both reach their destinations at the same time, while the first class gets free drinks, more legroom and more. more attention from flight attendants.
Also imagine that there are only two strict types of travelers: business and leisure. The biggest difference in this example is that business travelers do not pay for their own tickets; they are paid by the companies that employ them.
“Suppose a business traveler is willing to pay $ 2,000 for a first class seat and $ 1,000 times alpha for a coach seat, where alpha is a coefficient that ranges from zero to one and indicates how comfortable things are in the coach’s cabin, ”Dr. Corrigan said. “When the alpha is one, a flying trainer is quite nice, almost as good as flying first class, but when the alpha is zero, the flying trainer is an excruciating ordeal.
Now, he says, imagine a leisure traveler, who pays for their own ticket, is willing to pay $ 600 for a first class ticket and $ 500 alpha times for a coach seat. If a flight from New York to Los Angeles costs $ 1,600 in first class and $ 300 in coach, an airline would want to fill their plane with first class passengers and seats, but not enough travelers will pay for that. Instead, most travelers will travel by coach. So what does an airline do? It prompts the first class and makes the coach less attractive.
A packet of peanuts for pain relief
“Although you do not control the prices of tickets [as an airline employee], one thing you control is alphaSaid Dr Corrigan. “You can lower alpha installing less comfortable seats in the coach, moving these seats closer together, offering less appetizing snacks, limiting in-flight entertainment options, etc. “
This is where asymmetric information comes in. Travelers know how much they will pay for a ticket, but not an airline. So, according to Dr Corrigan, the airline’s job is to choose a value of alpha this creates a “separation balance” which will force business travelers to reveal their strong willingness to pay by purchasing first class tickets and leisure travelers to reveal their weak willingness to pay by purchasing coach tickets.
In other words, an airline can change its services and accommodations in each cabin to make the hypothetical business traveler want to travel first class and the leisure traveler to travel by coach. However, if the bus is too nice, business travelers will not pay for first class. So how enjoyable can a coach be before a business traveler simply flies by coach instead of paying for first class?
“By replacing what we assumed about willingness to pay and prices [for first-class], this gives us 2000 minus 1600 must be greater than 1000 times alpha minus 300, ”said Dr Corrigan. “Rearrange to solve for alpha, we find that alpha must be less than 0.7. “
Similar equations follow to balance accommodation and restrictions for the two cabins. Dr Corrigan concluded that the goal is to find which values for alpha offer a “nice tidy separation balance” to keep the two cabins relatively full. Just as overly good-looking coach cabins will cause business travelers to simply fly by coach, overly miserable coach cabins will lead to passengers who are completely reluctant to travel by coach but cannot afford first class travel. which means empty planes and huge losses.
Edited by Angela Shoemaker, The Great Courses Daily
