Farhan Akhtar, Varun Dhawan, Sanjana Sanghi, and more Bollywood celebrities extend aid





Several Bollywood celebrities, including Farhan Akhtar, Varun Dhawan and Sanjana Sanghi, have come forward to support India’s fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, which has wreaked havoc across the country. At a time when the entire nation is grappling with the health crisis, stars of Garland City have lent a hand to citizens and frontline workers. Varun Dhawan has partnered with Mission Oxygen India to help procure and donate oxygen concentrators to hospitals in different parts of the country. The ‘Badlapur‘star revealed that the first shipment has been deployed to 14 hospitals in India. The “ SOTY ” actor asked his fans to support the fight against COVID-19 in any capacity. “As a group of 30 people who managed to mobilize for the country in this time of need and collect over 21 crore for the purchase of 3900 OC in less than a week. I resonate deeply with their cause and urge everyone to help in whatever capacity they can, ”he said in a statement. Farhan Akhtar’s Excel Entertainment has supported various NGOs, which are working to provide facilities for patients with COVID-19. The production house gave money to the NGOs so that they could continue to provide facilities such as oxygen, ambulance and medication to patients without interruption. The actor, who will next be seen in “Toofan,” asked his followers to help. He tweeted: “Encourage yourself to do your part to help. Every rupee counts. Sanjana Sanghi, who made her Bollywood debut as a leading actress opposite Sushant Singh Rajput in ‘Dil Bechara, has launched an initiative to provide mental health support to the population amid the health crisis. At a time when many people are suffering from emotional turmoil, the new actress has launched the “ Here to Hear ” initiative through which internet users will be able to speak to psychologists and qualified listeners for free. Several celebrities, including Alia Bhatt, Sonam Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan, share verified COVID-19 resources on social media to provide assistance to those in need. Watch this space for more updates!

