Late Night Lately: Speech by Biden, MyPillow Boss with Kimmel





Trevor Noah, Stephen Colbert and Jimmy Fallon had fun with Daniel Kaluuya’s Oscar acceptance speech joke on their Monday shows. Accept the Oscar for Best Supporting Actor for her role in Judas and the Black Messiah On Sunday, Kaluuya said in a hotly-debated moment: “We’re having fun tonight … We have to celebrate life, man. We breathe, we walk, it’s amazing. It’s amazing, like, it’s amazing . My mom and dad, they had sex, it’s amazing, you know what I’m saying? Like, I’m here, “with some gasps and laughter. Her mom, who was sitting in the audience, said been filmed looking confused, then putting her head in her hand. Noah, in his Monday night monologue, brought up the moment, “Did that guy just say ‘sex’ in front of his African mother? Yo, let me tell you something. Say that ‘sex’ in front of African parents will instantly be rewarded with a whip of monumental proportions, folks. “ He added: “You can’t say ‘sex’ in front of African parents. In fact, I’m sure the only reason she didn’t whip Daniel’s ass was because there was too many Whites present. “ The late show commemorated the moment by producing a fake news segment that the chyron at one point said: “Kaluuya Thanks Parents’ Sex Life”. The reporter then intoned: “But this was not the first time that an Oscar winner thanked his parents for having sex.” A sequel of famous Oscar speeches followed, with Gregory Peck explaining how his parents “got it”, Barbra Streisand and Sally Field doing much the same, followed by Toy storyWoody makes an out-of-color comparison with a “snake in his boot”. Fallon also played the moment in her opening Tonight show monologue Monday. “His mother said, ‘What is he … what are you talking about?’ She is the best. Her mother said, “It’s so embarrassing.” And he’s like, ‘Relax, nobody saw it.







