Jhumpa Lahiri: I have always existed in a kind of linguistic exile | Books

Jhumpa Lahiris’ third novel is the triumphant culmination of her 20-year love affair with Italian, an obsession that led her to move to Rome with her family almost 10 years ago. She gave up all reading in English and began to write only Italian. Published in Italy in 2018 as Where I am Where am I or where am I? it is his first novel written in Italian. Now she has translated it into English under the title Or.

The story follows an unnamed woman around an unnamed town over the course of a year, each chapter being an espresso of regret and loneliness. In the second chapter, Dans la rue, the narrator crosses paths with a man, the husband of a friend, with whom she could have been involved, perhaps shared a life: they go to a lingerie store because she needs to buy a pair of tights, leading the reader to think that we have started a particular type of story. But many of these streets lead nowhere. The chapters relate different relationships or connections: a visit to his mother; a daily conversation with a barista; an ephemeral meeting. The novel asks the following question: how does a city become a relationship in itself for the female protagonist? she said now. This is a book about belonging and not belonging, the questions of place and displacement of identity that Lahiri has explored throughout his fiction, which takes place in New England, in Calcutta or now (presumably) in Rome. After a year of forced isolation for so many people, especially in Italy, this portrait of a woman in a sort of urban solitude, as she describes the novel, has taken on an unexpected and timely resonance.

It is difficult to explain the forces of life that push you to a language then to a place and then to a new life.

Today, Lahiri is at home in New Jersey: I find myself Princeton, she said. She returned to teach at the university in 2015, while maintaining a long-distance relationship with Rome. I had two sets of keys. I had this other life, in this other place, she explains, until the coronavirus hit last year; her son was still in school in Rome at the time. On the shelves behind her, the only visible title is a book facing outward with the ITALIAN in large print. His previous book, In other words, was his first written in Italian (translated by Ann Goldstein, translator of Elena Ferrantes) a kind of linguistic autobiography, it is a passionate account of his pilgrimage to Rome and his quest to conquer the language. In the end, she admits to having a slight embarrassment about writing such a personal love, suffering book, and I suspect she feels the same about giving interviews (which she never reads, with reviews). She’s as thoughtful and composed as you’d expect from reading her fiction, with the same calm humor that might be easy to miss.

I’m the least writer, Lahiri told The New York Times magazine in 2008 when her second short story collection, Unusual earth, went straight to No.1 on America’s bestseller lists, prompting Time magazine to declare a changing of the guard in American fiction. The idea of ​​trying things just to push the limits, it never really interested me. And it is true that his elegantly melancholy short stories, his first collection, Disease Interpreter, won the Pulitzer in 2000 when she was 33 years old belong to the realist tradition. Shunning the gaudy irony of many of her American peers, or the lush prose and epic sweep typical of Anglo-Indian fiction at the time, she portrayed the daily life of Asian-American immigrants (often middle class ) with the same compassionate examination and moral complexity that distinguishes the work of its literary heroes William Trevor and Alice Munro.

When in Rome there’s this life happening right on your doorstep Photograph: Paula Solloway / Alamy

His first novel, Namesake, which follows the fortune of Gogol, the son of Bengali immigrants, as he travels to New York, has been made into a film by acclaimed director Mira Nair; and his second The plain, a family saga spanning 1950s Calcutta to New England decades later, was shortlisted for the Booker Prize in 2013. Although Or is a novel, it could be described almost as a collection of connected short stories, and so, at least in form, Lahiri is very much at home. She may be a traditionalist, but surely there is no greater experience for a writer than adopting an entirely new language? Like a twenty-first-century heroine of Henry James, she fled the United States (the Brooklyn Brownstone literary ensemble, of which she was one of the most celebrated) for the old world charms of Rome, in what it describes as nothing less than a literary act. survival. It’s really hard to explain the life forces that drive you to people, places, languages, she says. For me, towards a language then towards a place and then towards a new life, a new way of thinking, a new way of being. These are very big things.

She always felt that she was living in a sort of linguistic exile long before she left for Rome. She was born in London, the daughter of Indian immigrants, and the family moved to the United States when she was two years old. Growing up in Rhode Island (her father, like many of her characters, worked in college), with frequent trips to Calcutta, she felt her story was much more complicated than that of her schoolmates: there was always the other place and the other language and the other world. Bengali, which she spoke until the age of four, is both her mother tongue and a foreign language, because she can neither read nor write it: it is the language of her parents, the language of their world. Lahiri and her sister were educated in English, which she came to regard as a bullying mother-in-law. Why am I running away? What is chasing me? Who wants to hold me back? she asks in In other words. The most obvious answer is the English language.

And yet, she loved him, especially for the world of books she opened. I still love him, she says now. But at the same time, it emotionally represented that kind of impossible challenge. My relationship with English has always been part of a child’s desire to be a full part of this world. Paradoxically, the fact that there is not even a question of real belonging to Italy finally freed her from the grip between two languages, that is to say from having to choose between two ways of being, two ways of being. think, she explains. In short, in a few words, it gave me a real sense of belonging, fully recognizing that it makes sense.

Written in bursts every time she came back to Rome, Or was born from her daily life in this city, mainly traveling it. It’s only fitting that the inspiration for the novels and the English title both hinted at each other in transit: the idea was born on a train in Italy when the author was intrigued by a middle-aged woman she saw sitting alone, and looking out the window. and maybe we see each other. The title came to him suddenly, after months of deliberation, on a flight to Rome where an incredibly English word is found: it doesn’t even have Latin roots. And it is surely no coincidence that each of the cryptically titled chapters At the Trattoria, In Spring, On the Couch, By the Sea begins with a preposition (she studied a magnificent phrase by Alberto Moravia in order to master once for all Italian prepositions). It’s a novel of oscillation, instability and shadows, she says. I was thinking about this idea of ​​what it means to go through life, to be always on the move. And yet, unlike Lahiri, who describes herself as a nomad, her narrator never left the city in which she was born. She’s always on the move in her world, and yet somehow stuck in her world, nervous about what’s going on across the border, she explains. What does the border mean today?

Like his characters, who often migrate, who physically cross borders, who end up at checkpoints, much of Lahiris’ own experience has been linked to things like green cards and naturalization, passports and certificates. . In Or she wanted to imagine what it might be like for someone who’s never had to think about these things, and still feels restless, to show that this conflict between feelings of grounded and uprooted applies to everything the world.

The narrator is also a contradiction in other respects: a teacher in her late forties, she is alone, but with many friends and lovers; sometimes she is alone, sometimes she is happy; she envies others for their privacy and is envied for her freedom. She’s at this crossroads. She is a woman who recognizes that she is unlikely to become a mother; she may have other relationships, but that will not be part of her life. How is she going to accept this? she asks. Much of the writing comes from imagining alternate lives, different paths, she believes. What if I don’t have this life? What if I hadn’t met the person I met the day I did and it happened and it happened and a child came along and then another child? While she is keen to stress that she is not her narrator and that her Italian adventure has been a family experience, traveling makes you feel lonely more deeply, she says. It touches deeper parts of you. It makes you doubt who you are.

The novels that underlie the sense of urgency or restlessness come from the fact that they were written knowing that they would one day leave. I always had the return ticket, she remembers sadly. When diving into this new place, there was always something that would remind me of this place.

The past year has been an incredibly intense time, as it has seen the pandemic unfold in two homes, Italy and the United States. But she was also one of the most productive: she just finished a collection, Roman stories, again written in Italian, some of which were inspired by the Bengali immigrants she met in Rome; she is preparing a book of essays on translation (she recently translated the novels of her friend Domenico Starnone, Italy’s best living writer); and perhaps most noteworthy, his first book of poetry in Italian will be published in June. She’s never written a poem in English before, and maybe never will, she says. Just like she would never have written Or in English, she thinks that writing in Italian made poetry possible. When I started writing in English, I felt like an intruder. When I started writing in Italian, I felt like an intruder. When I wrote the poems, I felt like an intruder. But that might not be a bad thing.

Lahiri hopes to return to Rome this summer, as her daughter is expected to enter high school there in September. Every time they visit she can’t wait to step out into the plaza, have that first coffee and see all these people, who are so happy we’re back, she says passionately. Theres this life happening right on your doorstep which is always changing and always kinda the same. I miss that. She keeps in touch with friends she made among the many immigrants from Bangladesh living in Rome. It is the only place in the world where I speak English, Italian and Bengali on a daily basis. That little tongue triangle is part of the city’s magic for her, she says, and he’s waiting for me in the square.