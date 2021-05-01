REEL TALK: “Outside Story” comes out of isolation | Culture & Leisure

Writer / director Casimir Nozkowski makes his cinematic debut with the charming independent film The Outside Story, now airing on Samuel Goldwyn Films’ major digital platforms.
Nozkowski taps into the isolated life of Charles (Brian Tyree Henry), who, through a series of unfortunate (or perhaps lucky) events, discovers a whole new world. On the surface, it’s a gripping and humorous story, but underneath is a transformative story that feels humbly deep.
Charles has just broken up with his longtime girlfriend, Isha (Sonequa Martin-Green) due to his avowed infidelity. Angry and heartbroken, Charles struggles to meet the deadline for creating a not-yet-quite-post-mortem video montage of a famous actor. (I’ve always thought about how the TV channels got them so quickly.)
Charles Day of Disasters begins with a simple food delivery. Not giving any tip to the delivery man, he remembers the generosity of his ex-girlfriends. Not to be ashamed, Charles finds a few dollars and pursues the delivery man only to find himself locked out. And now her journey in brightly colored, polka-dot socks has begun.
During this day, as Charles tries to get back to his apartment, he reluctantly meets his neighbors and explores his neighborhood. The emotional treasures he finds are more precious than he thinks, especially since he’s constantly being stalked by his publisher to meet his deadline.
Charles, seemingly lonely and a hermit, finds the rays of the sun and the inhabitants of his world that were previously invisible to him. Reluctantly, he digs his toes into this new pool, and before he knows it he’s swimming happily.
Of course, there are a lot of Charles tidal wave experiences, like the parking meter maid (Sunita Mani) or being confronted with what happens behind closed doors to a precocious young neighbor. However, this is what helps Charles grow taller.
And with this growth, we are investing in this character. Nozkowskis’ writing takes us into the story and connects us to Charles as we walk in his shoes or, should I say, his vibrant socks.
Henry is perfectly portrayed as the pitiful and abandoned boyfriend, portraying Charles with grace and ease. His laid back manner creates wonderfully comical situations that never feel contrived or forced, his reactions making us laugh empathically and even laugh out loud.
Henry lets his character develop naturally, just finding the right notes to hit to bring us a down-to-earth man who could easily be our neighbor.
Nozkowski uses the rest of his cast to provide the comedic elements as he focuses on the reactions and situations of the main characters. From the unexpected recreational activities of the upstairs neighbors and the dreaded maid who may well be more than appearances suggest, to little rascals throwing water balloons, Charles finds his crazy world outside his four walls.
Nozkowski then delicately takes us back in time, using flashbacks, to allow the viewer to better understand what happened between Isha and Charles. This approach to storytelling gives us the full picture, which inherently brings us closer to Charles and the need to know how this story is going to end.
The Outside Story hits our home screens at the right time. We’ve been locked up for over a year and with the promise of COVID ending in the near future, it’s time to unlock our doors and venture outside to reconnect with the neighbors and maybe find some out. again.
This film reminds us of the importance of community and conversation to hear ideas that oppose our own and grow out of it all. Charles may have been locked out, but maybe he was locked up before.
Finding his proverbial key to unlocking his world and understanding himself better is what makes him such a memorable and relatable comic gem.
Reel Talk rating: 3 stars
Pamela Powell is a film critic based in Bourbonnais and a member of the CFCA and CCA and is a certified Rotten Tomatoes critic. Writing reviews for 10 years, Pamela is also present on WCIA TV in Champaign. She can be contacted at [email protected]
