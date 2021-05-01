Entertainment
5 Actor Songs You Must Have On Your Playlist
Jamie Dorman (Image: Shutterstock)
On Jamie Dornan’s birthday, we compiled a list of his best songs that should be on every music lover’s playlists.
North Irish actor Jamie Dornan turns 39 today. Born in Belfast, he began his modeling career and then made his acting debut in the 2006 film Marie Antoinette. However, he gained recognition from The Fall TV series which aired from 2013 to 2016. He was also nominated for the BAFTA TV Awards.
Jamie was then cast in the successful Fifty Shades film franchise and audiences enjoyed his soundtracks.
For celebrity birthdays, we’ve compiled a list of her top songs that should be on every music lover’s playlists.
I may be amazed
Jamie aka Mr. Christian Gray himself sang the cover of Paul McCartney’s song that appeared in Fifty Shades Freed. For those who don’t know, Jamie was the lead singer of a band called Sons of Jim before he became an actor.
Crazy in Love
Beyonces Crazy In Love was cut for a remix to fit it in Fifty Shades of Gray and it was loved by fans. Although Beyonces fans have argued that the remix did not match the original version, it still gained a lot of views.
Love me like you do
Ellie Gouldings’ track became an unofficial theme song in the series. The upbeat love song hovered at No. 3 for a while on the Billboard Hot 100. Goulding also added it to his third studio album, Delirium.
I don’t wanna live forever
Taylor Swifts reached second on the Hot 100. He was also a Grammy nominated for Best Song Written for Visual Media. Swift appeared with One Direction member Zayn Malik in that soundtrack.
I’m not scared anymore
Halsey released the dark and alluring Fifty Shades Darker track, featuring her distinct voice over an intense electro-pop beat.
