“ Out On Robertson ” official launch in West Hollywood





Gradual launch of OUT on Robertson, April 17, 2021 (Screenshot via KCBS LA) WEST HOLLYWOOD – Mayor Lindsey P. Horvath, Mayor Pro Tempore Lauren Meister, and City Council members John DAmico, John M. Erickson and Sepi Shyne are set to celebrate the official launch and ribbon cutting of the WeHo’s program OUT on Robertson on May 1st. Due to the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on local businesses, especially restaurants, in August 2020, the City launched its temporary outdoor expansion permit program, known as the OUT zones, by offering a Streamlined business approval for the use of sidewalks, on-street parking spaces, and private parking lots as areas for expansion of operations. Starting Saturday, April 17, the City has expanded this program with a “ soft launch ” of OUT on Robertson, a pilot program that closes N. Robertson Boulevard south of Santa Monica Boulevard and north of Avenue Melrose to vehicular traffic every Saturday and Sunday, between 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday evening, in order to transform the restaurant / business into a pedestrian zone with COVID-19 security protocols. The closure of this busy and bustling stretch of Robertson will provide a safe pedestrian space that allows for proper social distancing as the public health department relaxes capacity restrictions while monitoring the spread of the virus, said John M. Erickson, West Hollywood City Council Member. COVID is not over and we must all remain vigilant to protect our own health and the health of others. I look forward to seeing you safely from a distance and with your most fabulous masks on OUT on Robertson! The Robertson program holds its official opening ceremony on Saturday, May 1, 2020 at 7 p.m. OUT on Robertson will embrace, on weekends, what the compact OUT zones across town have been offering for months: a place to enjoy sunny days and balmy nights while maintaining social distancing, in accordance with health and wellness protocols. Los Angeles County Department of Public Health safety; and supporting community businesses. People exploring West Hollywoods OUT on Robertson it is reminded that the City of West Hollywood has a mandatory facial coverage requirement and people are urged to keep six feet social distance for meals, shopping and personal care under the sun and the stars Plentiful parking is available in the five-story West Hollywood Park structure located at 625 N. San Vicente Boulevard, adjacent to the West Hollywood Library. Additional parking is also available at 650 N. La Peer Drive. For those using carpooling services, the City has established Drop Zones at the corner of Melrose Avenue and N. Robertson Boulevard.







