04/30 WWE 205 Live Results: Anish V’s review of “The Bollywood Boyz” Sunil Singh and Samir Singh vs. Jake Atlas and August Gray, and “Ever-Rise” Matt Martel and Chase Parker vs. Tony Nese and Ariya Daivari

By Anish Vishwakoti, ProWrestling.net employee, (@ AVX_9001)

WWE 205 Live (episode 229)

Orlando, Florida at Capitol Wrestling Center (WWE PC)

Aired April 30, 2021 on the WWE Network

The Tom Phillips and Nigel McGuinness broadcast crew welcomed us to the show on commentary, kicking off the show by immediately introducing the attendees to the opener. The Bollywood Boyz tried to get the announcers dancing again, but stuck with the timekeepers and ringing announcers.

1. Jake Atlas and August Gray vs. Bollywood Boyz »Samir Singh and Sunil Singh. Sunil started in the ring against Gray, Sunil using a headlock to try and neutralize Gray’s height advantage. Sunil held on until he was down and hit a shoulder block and hip throw combo. Gray returned the favor with a slam scoop but Sunil got up and went to the headlock again.

Samir and Atlas moved closer, exchanging flashbacks and twist attempts until Atlas pushed him out, apparently injuring Samirs knee. Atlas and Gray isolated Samir in their half of the ring, Atlas grabbing a body scissor and wrapping Samir up. Gray scored and tossed Samir through the turnbuckle, getting a count of two. Gray was now using a chin strap to squeeze Samir before trying to slam, but Samir was able to kick him back and do the gag.

Atlas also scored but was met by a series of forearms, and Atomic Drop and a dropkick but Sunil. After sending an interfering Gray, Sunil hit Atlas with another dropkick and a top rope elbow for a count of two. Atlas fired back as Sunil tried to grab it back and blind tag Gray before hitting Sunil with a superkick, allowing Gray to hit the Springboard Cross Body for the win.

Jake Atlas and August Gray beat “The Bollywood Boyz” Samir Singh and Sunil Singh.

Anish Thoughts: A very fast match, but one which played on the strengths of all the men. I liked the fact that while it wasn’t too focused, we saw Atlas hurt Samir towards the start of the game, putting The Bollywood Boyz on the back foot. A big win for Gray, an Atlas who didn’t really have to resist shenanigans, the Bollywood Boyz playing a bit like faces, while retaining their obnoxious qualities.

After the match, we saw a recap of the clash between Legado Del Fantasma and Cruiserweight Champion KUSHIDA, as well as with MSK that happened on NXT.

2. “Ever Rise »Matt Martel and Chase Parker vs. Tony Nese and Ariya Daivari. Martel and Nese started in the ring with Nese immediately using his strength advantage to muscle Martel on the ground and feed him to Daivari. The two scored in and out on Ever Rise with Nese using a headlock and a few strikes to keep Martel down and under pressure. Nese and Daivari used the power play in their corner to keep Martel under control, Daivari using a Gutbuster to build up the pressure.

Nese scored again and kicked Martel lazily, allowing Martel to cut Nese for a second, only for Nese to come back with a corner and a lazy Thesz Press before taunting Martel more. Daivari scored and thrust Martel’s head into the turnbuckle before using a Snapmare and chin bar to try to put Martel on the outside, but Martel escaped, only for Daivari to bring Martel down and show up ahead. the crowd.

Daivari then whipped Martel into his corner and tried to get under Parkers’ skin, allowing Martel to counter his wedge clothesline attempt with a gut kick and DDT. Martel also knocked Nese off the apron, forcing Nese to run to Parker and remove him in retaliation, leaving Martel with no tag to do. Nese came back and grabbed Martel with the Hotshot and moonsault combo, followed by a Frog Splash from Daivari, only for Parker to interrupt the pinfall attempt.

Parker was finally able to score and rushed his opponents, hitting Nese with strikes before tripping Daivari and knocking him off the apron. Parker then followed a stunned Nese with a Gory Bomb for a near fall. Parker tried to score Martel, but Martel was still on the ground, allowing Nese to push Parker into the corner. Nese tried for a superplex but Parker hit back with a spinning neck cutter from the top rope for a tight two count.

Ever Rise attempted a double Suplex, but Daivari broke it and allowed Nese to shoot the now legal Martel into his corner. Daivari then scored and hit Martel with a reverse DDT only to get a two count. Daivari has now supported Martel on the top rope and scored at Nese to try a double superplex. Martel blocked and forced Daivari to hit an Iconoclasm followed by a 450 Splash by Nese, only for Martel to be sent off at two and a half.

Daivari and Nese scored strikes again, but Martel hit back and threw Nese into Daivari on the apron. Parker and Martel in chaos hit Nese with the G9, from which Nese was kicked out. Martel then hit Nese with a straight electric bomb and tried a Boston crab, but Daivari kicked him to break it. With everyone down Parker scored, only for Nese to hit a package driver, followed by Martel who broke that fall with a kick.

Daivari tried for the Devil Lock Lariat, but Martel backed out and allowed Parker to elbow Daivari. Nese then went outside and hit Martel with his left hand. Nese tried to call with a running springboard, but Ever Rise met him in the ring and hit a Double Stun Gun, taking the victory.

“Ever Rise” Matt Martel and Chase Parker beat Tony Nese and Ariya Daivari.

Anish Thoughts: It was a phenomenal surprise for what I really thought was a standard tag match. The advantage of Nese and Daivari being still relatively strong is that when pushed to the limit and beaten in a match like this, Ever Rise really looks great. Martel and Parker kicked out whatever Nese and Daivari threw at them pretty neatly, really setting them up as resistance fighters in their own right.

Overall it was a very good 205 Live. This main event is one of the best tag matches in my memory on 205 Live. Nese and Daivari lose nothing, while Ever Rise wins a lot and actually seems to put his half of BollyRize on the right track, while the Singh Bros struggled. I highly recommend attending the whole show as it was quick and fun, but this main event is a must see for sure.