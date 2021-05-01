Connect with us

Entertainment

Writing Art: Stage and screen, an actor’s dream | Columns

Avatar

Published

3 mins ago

on

By


Hello readers! Hope this article finds you happy and healthy.

I may have mentioned in previous articles that I am a subject matter expert for a theater arts class at Northwest Technical Academy in Littleton. Recently we completed a module which I think is of value to share with you. As an actor, I like to watch other actors play their profession, it’s a way to improve, by watching another actor approach a character. It is a belief that I tried to instill in the 17 students in the class that you can watch a movie or act for not only a great story or amazing special effects, but you can also learn to appreciate very talented actors. . There are many differences and some similarities in an actor’s performance of a character depending on whether it is for stage or for screen.

To shed more light on this, the class first read part of August Wilsons’ beautiful play Fences. After discussing the script, the class had a great opportunity to compare apples to apples. They got to watch Act I, Scene 3, of both the movie and the Broadway cover of the same name. Better yet, the scene contained the same actors in both Viola Davis and Denzel Washington scenes. Comparing and contrasting, here’s what we found (some of them from students, some from me):

The film retained most of the dialogue from the original script

High level of realism in both

Connection between actors (eye contact and body language with voice delivery)

The students noticed the audience’s reaction to the stage version, which was absent from the film.

There is an absence of urgency and risk in the film, because on stage you have one opportunity per show to deliver your lines properly, and things are going to turn badly on stage (trust me). In the cinema, you have the option of resuming a scene in case of error.

The delivery of the lines is different, as the actors of the stage have to project their voices to allow the last row of the theater to hear them. In the film, they are able to speak at a normal volume level, the actors can even whisper and be heard on camera.

In the movie, there are more settings in the yard, inside the house, and in other places. The play is based on a set of the courtyard of the main house.

As the film uses multiple angles on the faces during a scene, you are much closer to the actors. On stage, actors often have to make facial expressions a bit larger to be effective so that the whole theater can see them.

Here is a sample of observations that the students and I were able to identify. Can you think of others? While there seem to be more differences than similarities, that’s fine with me, both genres have value and significance in our shared history. Fortunately, there are actors who move from stage to screen, then back on stage, and he’s really a great talent!

What do you think? Have you seen a musical and then watched the adaptation of the film? Which did you like the most and why? And more importantly, why am I talking about it?

As we hope to start reopening theaters and live theaters, it helps to deepen our understanding of what we see and how we see it.

If we see a play or movie that we like, it’s important that we can discuss WHY. It gives me great joy when unheated people understand how an actor and his talent (or the lack of it) can make or break a movie. Or play. Or musical. Understanding the amount of work that actors, singers, dancers, and musicians put into a play, musical, or movie makes me appreciate it even more, and I want to pass that understanding on to you.

The next time you see a movie or a play, think about the work that went into it, and not only identify whether you liked it or not, but think about why.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos



picture credit

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: