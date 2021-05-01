Writing Art: Stage and screen, an actor’s dream | Columns

Hello readers! Hope this article finds you happy and healthy.
I may have mentioned in previous articles that I am a subject matter expert for a theater arts class at Northwest Technical Academy in Littleton. Recently we completed a module which I think is of value to share with you. As an actor, I like to watch other actors play their profession, it’s a way to improve, by watching another actor approach a character. It is a belief that I tried to instill in the 17 students in the class that you can watch a movie or act for not only a great story or amazing special effects, but you can also learn to appreciate very talented actors. . There are many differences and some similarities in an actor’s performance of a character depending on whether it is for stage or for screen.
To shed more light on this, the class first read part of August Wilsons’ beautiful play Fences. After discussing the script, the class had a great opportunity to compare apples to apples. They got to watch Act I, Scene 3, of both the movie and the Broadway cover of the same name. Better yet, the scene contained the same actors in both Viola Davis and Denzel Washington scenes. Comparing and contrasting, here’s what we found (some of them from students, some from me):
The film retained most of the dialogue from the original script
High level of realism in both
Connection between actors (eye contact and body language with voice delivery)
The students noticed the audience’s reaction to the stage version, which was absent from the film.
There is an absence of urgency and risk in the film, because on stage you have one opportunity per show to deliver your lines properly, and things are going to turn badly on stage (trust me). In the cinema, you have the option of resuming a scene in case of error.
The delivery of the lines is different, as the actors of the stage have to project their voices to allow the last row of the theater to hear them. In the film, they are able to speak at a normal volume level, the actors can even whisper and be heard on camera.
In the movie, there are more settings in the yard, inside the house, and in other places. The play is based on a set of the courtyard of the main house.
As the film uses multiple angles on the faces during a scene, you are much closer to the actors. On stage, actors often have to make facial expressions a bit larger to be effective so that the whole theater can see them.
Here is a sample of observations that the students and I were able to identify. Can you think of others? While there seem to be more differences than similarities, that’s fine with me, both genres have value and significance in our shared history. Fortunately, there are actors who move from stage to screen, then back on stage, and he’s really a great talent!
What do you think? Have you seen a musical and then watched the adaptation of the film? Which did you like the most and why? And more importantly, why am I talking about it?
As we hope to start reopening theaters and live theaters, it helps to deepen our understanding of what we see and how we see it.
If we see a play or movie that we like, it’s important that we can discuss WHY. It gives me great joy when unheated people understand how an actor and his talent (or the lack of it) can make or break a movie. Or play. Or musical. Understanding the amount of work that actors, singers, dancers, and musicians put into a play, musical, or movie makes me appreciate it even more, and I want to pass that understanding on to you.
The next time you see a movie or a play, think about the work that went into it, and not only identify whether you liked it or not, but think about why.