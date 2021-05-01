The Briscoe Western Art Museum presents ‘Still in the Saddle: A New History of the Hollywood Western’





Transformed this summer into a retro cinema of the 1960s, the Briscoe Museum of Western Art tell the dramatic story of Western films in Still in the Saddle: A New Hollywood Western Story. Visitors are transported to the world of Old West cinema with nearly 60 original movie posters, costumes, props and authentic lobby cards. The exhibition focuses on the late 1960s to 1980s, considered the last of the West’s glory days. The period defined by social unrest, political turmoil, economic uncertainty and a change in culture due to generational change is reflected in the genres of films. American history has always been represented through Western heroes and shifts in perspective, says Michael Duchemin, Ph.D., CEO of Briscoe, pointing out the variance of the characters of Gene Autry, John Wayne and Clint Eastwood. These films tell us more about the time period in which they were produced than in the Old West or real life in an earlier era, Duchemin says. The West serves as a whimsical allegorical space where, culturally, we have gone over and over again to resolve our differences of opinion and purpose. The conflicts within our culture: good versus evil, cowboys and Indians. Different dichotomies that have come to represent our cultural changes. While some iconic film clips are on display in the exhibit, visitors are encouraged to attend the summer film series hosted by guest curator Andrew Patrick Nelson to discuss and watch five selected westerns: True Grit, Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid, The Wild Bunch, Little Big Man and Outlaw Josey Wales. Nelson, whose research and book helped create the exhibit, guides audiences with historical context and background before screenings and question-and-answer discussions after. Five minutes with Corey Cowart, executive director of the San Antonio Symphony After nearly a year without live performances, the symphony returned to the stage in February, but with a limited audience and a new livestream. What was the response? Overall, the reviews have been positive. It’s just good to have our musicians back together and play some live music for an audience. People who choose to go out and be here in person are happy to be here. Even though it’s half the normal capacity on stage and less than half in the house, it’s still that shared experience and it’s a step in a process of ideally getting back to normal. The symphony has dealt with some financial difficulties in the past, and the pandemic has placed a financial burden on arts organizations. How is it going now? We had to drastically reduce our budget this year, it is less than half of what it has been historically. But we were lucky. I think 85% of our customers who purchased tickets for concerts canceled in 2020 chose to donate the value of the tickets to the symphony. It was difficult, but we were able to navigate with the announcement of next season and the return to live concerts. See the symphony May 14 and 15: Classics VII: Works by Gabriela Lena Frank, Beethoven, Sibelius & Schubert May 28 and 29: Classics VIII: Works by Wagner & Mozart; directed by Sebastian Lang-Lessing







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos