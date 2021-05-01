The editors of the Daily Herald offer brief thoughts on suburban topics in the news.





Tribute to Dallas and Nathanael Our hearts go out to the family at Judson College as they mourn the loss of students Dallas Colburn and Nathanael Madison, who were killed in a four vehicle crash on April 20. A public memorial is set for Monday at Herrick Chapel. We wish comfort to all who knew them. Oldie but goody Not surprised to see a recurring message recently on the municipal sign of Schaumburg in front of the police and the fire department. He said, “phone in one hand, ticket in the other.” Very important message for distracted drivers. Very unhappy, it must still be said. The weather warning was correct We have received weather warnings on these windy days about the risk of fire because the air is still dry. Lo and behold, a “spontaneous fire” broke out in a South Barrington landscaping company’s mulch pile and spread to the nearby Spring Creek Forest Preserve. A forest fire in the suburbs? It’s not California, but it can still be scary. If you say it about the Libertyville complex The Village of Libertyville has decided to lease its indoor sports complex to a Canadian operator. While the village lost a million dollars a year on the complex, Canlan Sports executives “thought we would take it for a try,” according to a vice president of the company. Looks like they’re not too worried and the village is happy; it’s win-win. This week’s clip-on quote “You can cut off all the flowers, but you can’t stop spring from coming.” – The Chilean poet Pablo Neruda. Another clippable quote “People are obviously able to deal with the highest of highs and the lowest of lows. But I don’t know how many people must have experienced them within seconds of each other.” – Michael Waltrip, double winner of the Daytona 500. Will bears replace horses? It’s happened before and can happen again: The Chicago Bears have funny thoughts about moving to Arlington Heights. With Arlington Park almost certainly hosting its final horse racing season and the land for sale, now is the time. No one comments publicly. But we hope Arlington Heights thinks big. Hope springs eternally The roar could be felt throughout the suburbs as the Bears climbed into the first round of the NFL Draft to pick Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields. Have the Bears finally found their QB franchise? At least there is reason to be optimistic. Now we just need Aaron Rodgers to leave the frozen tundra of Lambeau Field for the bright lights of “Jeopardy!” Evening stroll Starting next week, Cantigny Park in Wheaton will launch its “After Sunset Walk” program and will remain open late Wednesday. Visitors will have the opportunity to enjoy the 500-acre park for up to an hour after sunset. Considering the beauty of Cantigny Gardens during the day, this seems like a great way to spend a summer evening. Many happy returns This weekend heralds the reopening of Navy Pier and the return of Arlington International Racecourse and the McHenry Outdoor Theater. We’re all excited to expand our entertainment options after the long winter and the pandemic continues, but remember to hide where needed and keep a safe distance. Enjoy!







