Actor Bikramjeet Kanwarpal Dies of COVID-19; Bollywood celebrities express their grief | Hindi Film News – Bollywood

Actor Bikramjeet Kanwarpal Dies of Complications from COVID-19; Celebrities mourn the loss



It breaks our hearts to bring you yet another sad news from the entertainment world. Actor Bikramjeet Kanwarpal recently died of complications from COVID-19. He was 52 years old. He was admitted to a Mumbai hospital where he took his last breath. He was a retired army officer who played supporting roles in numerous films and television series. The deceased actor was last seen in a web series also starring Kay Kay Menon and Saiyami Kher, released in 2020. Many in the film fraternity and the television industry have turned to their careers. respective social networks to mourn his passing. Actor Neil Nitin Mukesh took to his Twitter account and wrote: ‘Extremely sad news. I have known Major Bikramjeet for so many years. He and I have worked together on so many films. The last being Bypass Road. Such a fantastic, encouraging and energetic human being that he was and will always be remembered. #RIP I will miss you my dear friend. ‘Manoj Bajpayee, expressing his shock at Bikramjeet’s disappearance, wrote: “Oh my god !!! What sad news !!! We have known each other for 14 years since the creation in 1971! MAJOR PEACE REST !!! So shocking. Sharing a photo of Bikramjeet, Rohit Bose Roy tweeted: ‘And we are losing another … The happiest, gentlest, always positive and smiling Major Bikramjeet … TO TEAR APART“. Vikram Bhatt, who had worked with him in several of his films, wrote: “Major Bikramjeet Kanwarpal has passed away. Taken from us by the cruel pandemic. I’ve done a lot of films with him and it doesn’t bring me closer. The days turn into a long obituary and yet each life we ​​lose can only be a number. We cannot allow it to become a number. Everyone is a special friend. That his soul rests in peace.’ Filmmaker Ashoke Pandit, expressing grief, tweeted: ‘Sad to hear of actor Major Bikramjeet Kanwarpal’s disappearance this morning due to #Covid. A retired army officer, Kanwarpal had played supporting roles in numerous films and television series. My sincere condolences to his family and loved ones. His fans, mourning his death, also took to his Instagram account to pray for the late actor. The late actor made his Bollywood debut in 2003 after retiring from the Indian army. He was part of several successful films, including Aarakshan, Prem Ratan Dhan Payo, among others. Read moreRead less

