Hollywood Classics My Fair Lady, Stand By Me, Fried Green Tomatoes and more return to the big screen at Ridgefield Playhouse in May and June

What makes a movie great? With some films, that’s history. Many times it is the unforgettable performance of the actors. Sometimes the audience is captivated by the costumes or the cinematography.

With Fathom Events and TCM Big Screen Classics, The Ridgefield Playhouse is bringing some of the biggest movies back to the theater. Bring the family to see these classics as they were meant to be seen on the big screen! Additionally, these classics will each be accompanied by exclusive commentary from the TCM hosts who will provide insight, information and more, making these events that moviegoers won’t want to miss.

Mark your calendars for Fargo (25e Anniversary) on May 5, Grilled green tomato (30e Anniversary) on Sunday May 9, Impossible mission (25e Anniversary) on May 17 and 19, Support me (35e Anniversary) on May 26 My beautiful lady June 16 and The bird cage (25th anniversary) on June 30th. The screenings are socially distanced in a single screen, 500 theater seats and are presented as part of the Cohen and Wolf, PC film series.

Fargo, the Oscar-winning classic featuring William H. Macy, Frances McDormand and Steve Buscemi returns to Ridgefield Playhouse to celebrate 25 yearse birthday on Wednesday May 5 at 7 p.m.. Things go horribly wrong when little Minnesota car salesman Jerry Lundegaard hires two thugs to kidnap his wife. Once people start to die, very shredded and very pregnant police chief Marge Gunderson takes the case. Is she up to the challenge? You bet. Winner of two 1996 Oscars, including Best Original Screenplay and Best Actress in a Leading Role, the 25th anniversary release of the Coen Brothers The genre-subverting Minnesotan murder mystery coincides with Frances McDormands’ long-awaited latest project, NOMADLAND.

Celebrate Mother’s Day at the movies with this 30th anniversary screening of Grilled green tomato at Sunday May 9 at 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. at the Ridgefield Playhouse. Oscar winners Kathy bates and Jessica tandy star with Mary stuart masterson and Mary-Louise Parker in the inspirational drama adapted from Fannie Flaggs’ bestselling novel. The screening includes exclusive information from Turner Classic Movies. When an unhappy housewife (Bates) befriends a woman in a nursing home (Tandy), she hears a remarkable tale of laughter, devotion and a special friendship that defies all obstacles in this Heartwarming film from acclaimed director Jon Avnet.

Tom cruise ignites the screen in the blockbuster big-screen blockbuster that launched one of today’s biggest and ever-growing action movie franchises. Impossible mission returns for two 25e birthday screenings at Ridgefield Theater at Tuesday May 17 at 7 p.m. and Wednesday May 19 at 7 p.m.. Ethan Hunt (Cruise), is a top secret agent, accused of the death of his spy team. Fleeing from government assassins, entering the most impenetrable vault of the CIA, clinging to the roof of a high-speed train, Hunt runs like a burning fuse to stay one step ahead of his pursuers … and come closer to discovering the shocking truth. . Directed by Brian De Palma (THE UNTOUCHABLES), with a screenplay by David Koepp (JURASSIC PARK), this original MISSION celebrates its 25th anniversary. This high octane event also includes a featurette, MISSION: CATCH THE TRAIN!

In a treehouse on the edge of Castle Rock, a small woodland town in Oregon, a 12-year-old aspiring writer named Gordie LaChance (Will Wheaton) is about to begin an extraordinary trek through the heart of the Northwestern Forest, an experience that will forever change the course of his life. His best friend Vern (Jerry O’Connell) overheard his older brother and a friend talk about their discovery of a dead body in the woods. Hoping to get credit for finding the body, Gordie leaves with a badass Chris, worried and scared Vern.Phoenix River) and the Teddy daredevil (Corey feldman) in an adventure that becomes an odyssey of self-discovery. Their journey innocently begins with a dream of becoming town heroes, but before it’s over, Gordie, Chris, Teddy, and Vern will be tested in ways they never imagined. Rob reiners coming of age movie Support me return to the big screen on Wednesday May 26 at 7 p.m.. This special 35th anniversary event will also include a conversation with the author Stephen king as he recalls what prompted him to write his childhood stories, their impact on the film’s development, and the casting of the four lead roles that was so special. “Stand by Me” is based on the novel “The Body” by Stephen King, screenplay by Raynold Gideon and Bruce A. Evans.

Audrey hepburn has never been so radiant as Eliza Doolittle who finds herself at the center of a friendly bet between Professor Henry Higgins (Rex Harrison) and her companion, Colonel Pickering (Wilfred Hyde-White). Can this disheveled, cockney flower girl find her voice and blossom into a real lady presentable in high society? Performance, style and gentle spirit plus an unforgettable score have made My Fair Lady one of the greatest musicals in movie history and a beloved, timeless classic just begging to be experienced on the big screen! Watch this Oscar-winning film on Ridgefield Theater at Wednesday May 16 at 1 p.m. and 6 p.m..

Make The bird cage as part of your Pride Month celebration with this special anniversary event that includes exclusive information from Turner Classic Movies. The film returns to Ridgefield Theater for a 25e birthday screening on Wednesday June 30 at 7 p.m.. In this hysterical comedy, Armand (Robin williams) and Albert (Nathan Lane) have built the perfect life for themselves by tending to their showy Miami nightclub. But their pastel tranquility is shaken when Armand’s son announces he is marrying the daughter of ultra-Conservative Senator Keeley (Gene Hackman) and they all get together for dinner! Can Armand and Albert transform in time into Mr. and Mrs. Family Values? It will take the performance of their life!

