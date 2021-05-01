Sir Tom Jones says his wife and lover have become close friends despite their affair





Sir Tom Jones has revealed how his late wife struck up a friendship with her lover. The Sex Bomb singer had an affair with The Supremes star Mary Wilson while married to his late wife Linda in 1968. Now Tom has revealed that the two women became friends and remained close to Mary until her death at the age of 76 in February, reported MirrorOnline. Tom, 80, said: Around that time in the 60s we got closer, I have to admit. I can’t deny it. But she was able to meet my wife because I was still married and happy. Honestly. And they became friends. She has become a friend of the family. She knew my son. What started as a flirtation turned into a real friendship and we stayed that way until his death. Tom and Mary began their affair while touring the United States in 1968 and Lindas’ suspicions were aroused when she learned that Mary had flown to the United Kingdom while Tom was playing at the Bournemouths Winter Gardens . In an infamous bust-up, Mary had to be taken out of Joness’ apartment before Linda arrived to sort it out. Linda threatened to castrate Tom, saying: You better straighten him out because you can’t do anything without your bitches. Toms’ wife died in 2016 at the age of 75. They had been married for 59 years, got married at just 16, and had a son together. Their marriage was marked by stories of Toms infidelity with the singer at one point claiming to sleep with as many as 250 women a year at the height of his fame. Of his stuff, Tom once said: I never counted. Despite this, they stayed together and Tom proclaimed Linda to be the most important thing in my life. This week Tom became the oldest man to top the UK Albums Chart with Surrounded By Time going straight to number one. The Welshman passed Bob Dylan, who led the table last June at the age of 79 with Rough and Rowdy Ways. The late Dame Vera Lynn holds the overall record after her 2009 Hits Collection went number one when Forces Sweetheart was 92. I am thrilled beyond words, Sir Tom told the Official Charts Company. Setting a new record, he said, was great, just amazing. You can read more about the history of MirrorOnline, here.







