Nathan Jung Dead: Star Trek, the A-Team actor was 74 years old





Nathan Jung, the actor who appeared in “Star Trek: The Original Series”, “The A-Team” and “Kung Fu”, has passed away. He was 74 years old. Jung died on April 24, his close friend and lawyer Timothy Tau confirmed to Variety. The cause of death has not been revealed. Jung began his acting career in 1969 with his role as Ghengis Khan in the episode “The Savage Curtain” of “Star Trek: The Original Series”. From there, taking advantage of his tall stature, his TV resume exploded with roles on the biggest shows of the 1970s and 1980s. Jung appeared on “M * A * S * H ​​*,” “Starsky & Hutch ”,“ CHiPs ”,“ General Hospital ”,“ Manimal ”,“ Riptide ”and“ Hunter ”. He has also held roles in “Sanford and Son,” in which he played Helen Funai’s cousin, Saburyo, and “Kung Fu,” in which he played the Dark Rider. In the 90s, he worked on “Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman”, “Martial Law” and “Burke’s Law”. Courtesy of Timothy Tau Jung was among the few actors to work alongside Bruce Lee and his son, Brandon Lee. Opposite Bruce, Jung appeared in a 1969 episode of “Here Comes the Brides”. Along with Brandon, Jung played a gunman in the movie “Rapid Fire” (1992) and the manager of the Bonsai Club in “Showdown in Little Tokyo” (1991), which featured him speaking from a Japanese dialogue line to Brandon. and Dolph Lundgren. Jung’s filmography also includes “Kentucky Fried Movie”, “Big Trouble in Little China”, “Black Rain”, “American Yakuza”, “Beverly Hills Ninja”, “Darkman”, “The Shadow” and “Longshot”. He also played Leslie Nielsen’s right-hand man in the 1993 comedy “Surf Ninjas”. Outside of the blockbuster realm, Jung has appeared in Asian American indie films such as “Finishing the Game” by Justin Lin and “Baby.” by Juwan Chung. In his last role in 2016, Jung reflected on a highlight of his career. He served as the narrator for Tau’s “Nathan Jung vs. Bruce Lee“, A short documentary that chronicles his crazy and hilarious encounter with Bruce Lee on” Here Comes the Brides “. Jung is survived by his nephew, Keith Jung.







