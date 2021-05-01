Hollywood’s representation of the AAPI community is formative, research finds

What we see on the big screen matters. According to sociologist Nancy Wang Yuen, research proves that “these images are formative. You can’t be what you can’t see or it’s really hard.”

But what we’ve seen of Asian Americans in the movies is lacking. This is why Crazy Rich Asians was considered essential.

Film director Jon M. Chu says “after this film people came out of the carpentry and including my family.” He said many were moved saying “my older brother cried when he saw Nick Young come out of the house in his white suit and he was billed as the most handsome Hollywood prominent man you can do like no one. ‘any great movie. “

It was because he had never seen an Asian American man protest in this way.

Wang Yuen is the author of the book, Reel Inequality: Hollywood Actors and Racism. She says, “Even Asian American actors today are forced to fit into what Hollywood thinks they should look and look like and so one of the working actors I’m talking to says that” he is always asked to make accents when he enters.

Justin Hoover, executive director of the Chinese Historical Society of America in San Francisco, says representation has long been a problem.

“The Chinese in the media have portrayed in many ways. Charlie Chan, toothless and helpless, emasculated, the model minority, the maid, maids and Asian women also the sex object, the servant fetish.”

These themes are replayed in countless films, from Breakfast at Tiffanys, to Long Duck Dong in Sixteen Candles.

“I mean when he came to the screen there was a gong sound, so it was really him kidding,” Wang Yuen said, “and when that’s the only image that is seen, unfortunately, Asian men are reduced to this image. “

It’s not just that these characters exist, it’s that they’re largely the only ones we see. And when it comes to the hypersexualization of women, just look at productions like Madame Butterfly, Ms. Saigon, and Full Metal Jacket. Advocates say recent events show that these perceptions have real-world impacts.

“It’s this idea, the stereotypical idea of ​​hypersexualization of women that they are submissive,” says podcast host May Lee, “and that Asian women are here to please you, it all still exists. , the filming of Atlanta and that story is still going on. controlled by others. “

Hoover says the story has deep roots in American history. “Page’s act was designed to isolate Chinese women who come to America as prostitutes unless they can prove that they have a high moral character and the bar is set very high and very subjective and irrational.” “, he added.

Hoover says you can’t have a full conversation “without knowing the story in which the US government has sought to objectify and fetishize Chinese women coming to America.”

Wang Yuen says Hollywood is a critical change, but it’s complicated.

Chloe Zhao has just become the first Asian director to win an Oscar. But Wang Yuen says films like Minari about Asian-American farmers in Arkansas, while critically acclaimed films are still partly seen through a foreign lens.

“Minari is an Asian American story produced, directed, performed, written and it’s exciting, it’s the first Asian American story nominated for best picture.” He won a Golden Globe but Wang Yuen said, “That’s it, are we still here? I mean, he won best foreign film for the Golden Globes and I wrote an article on NBC about it. topic how that sounded like a backhanded compliment like oh you’ve got a great movie but it’s foreign you’re foreign and you feel like, oh your english is so good. “

And even in movies like Crazy Rich Asians, there was a chance the movie could have been very different.

“I know there was pressure to change Rachel Chu into a white character,” says Wang Yuen, “because of all equal American, the white trope is so strong and to break that there is no Americans who look different. “

Director and Bay Area native Jon M. Chu says he was determined to be part of the change with this film.

“And we, every generation, are responsible for making this idea come true,” Chu says, “and now I’m 40, I’m not kidding anymore. This time around we are in places of power and we can keep the American promise my parents always told me there is. “

It will take time. “Hollywood still hasn’t understood the stories of Asian Americans,” says Wang Yuen. But the conversation is now more important than ever.