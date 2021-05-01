Olympia Dukakis Dead: Oscar-winning ‘Moonstruck’ actress was 89

The veteran theater actress also appeared in ‘Mr. Holland’s Opus ”and as a transgender owner four times on“ Tales From the City ”.



Olympia Dukakis, the worthy actress who received a supporting Oscar for her performance as Cher’s nitpicking mother in Brooklyn in Dreamer, is dead. She was 89 years old.

Dukakis died in New York on Saturday, her brother Apollo wrote on Facebook. “After several months of failing health, she is finally at peace and with her [husband] Louis. “

The late-flowering star was also known for her turn as Clairee Belcher, a lady of fiber and the elegant widowed friend of Ouiser Boudreaux (Shirley MacLaine), in Herbert Ross’ Steel magnolia trees (1989), and she portrayed a personnel manager in A hard worker (1988) and a director in M. The Opus of Holland (1995).

Away from the big screen, Dukakis taught theater at NYU for over 15 years and was a founding member of two regional theaters: The Charles Playhouse in Boston and the Whole Theater in Montclair, New Jersey.

Her 55-year-old husband, stage actor and character Louis Zorich (Paul Reiser’s father Crazy of you), who died in January 2018 at the age of 93.

She was a first cousin of former Massachusetts governor and 1988 US presidential candidate Michael Dukakis.

After years of working on stage, Dukakis, then in his mid-fifties, turns heads as tenacious Sicilian wife and mother Rose Castorini in Norman Jewison’s Dreamer (1987). She also won a Golden Globe and top honors from the Los Angeles Film Critics Association and the National Board of Review for her career-defining performance.

“My daughter was going to college with credit cards when Dreamer hit, ”she said in the 2013 documentary Olympia Dukakis: undefined. “I didn’t know how to play, I didn’t know anything.”

Dukakis made something of a career out of playing irritating moms, doing just that opposite Kirstie Alley in all three Look who’s talking films released in 1989, 90 and 93, then taking Ted Danson to Dad (1989).

“The funny thing is that people pass me on the streets and shout lines from my movies,” she said. mentionned in an interview in 1991 with the Los Angeles Times. “For Dreamer, they say, “Your life is going in the toilet!” Or from Dad, they say, “How much are these pork chops?” They say, “Do you know who you are?” It’s really funny. “

In 1986-87, Dukakis starred on Broadway as a Jewish octogenarian (and mother of Marlo Thomas) in Mike Nichols’ longtime comedy. Social Security. (Jewison saw her on stage on it, then hired her to Dreamer.)

She also appeared on the big stage in Aspen papers, Abraham Cochrane, Who is who in hell and in the one-woman show Pink, about a Holocaust survivor.

She revered the great classic roles of the theater, reflected in off-Broadway credits like Electra, Titus Andronicus and Peer Gynt(the last one came opposite Stacy Keach with the New York Shakespeare Festival in Central Park).

Dukakis also won Obie Awards for his work in Bertolt Brecht’s A man is a man and Christopher Durang’s Bette and Boo’s wedding and played in The memorandum and Sam Shepard’s Curse of the Hungry Class.

Three-time Emmy nominee Dukakis played transgender owner Anna Madrigal on Armistead Maupin’s fourTales of the city miniseries / series (most recent premiered in June 2019 on Netflix).

In an interview with The AV Club in 2015, she mentionned she asked to speak with “a human being who has been through this” when she arrived to play the character for the first time.

“They found someone,” Dukakis recalls. “She came over, and when she opened the door, she was, like, 6ft 2in, with hands that could wrap around a soccer ball, but a soft voice. Nice breasts. She walks in. in the room, she sits down, and she was a sex therapist, and she obviously helps people in these transitions. And I asked her, “What was it that you wanted so much that got you through this amazing journey? “

“And this is what she said to me: ‘All my life I have yearned for friendship with women. And I started to cry. I couldn’t help myself. I don’t know what I expected her to say, but not this. And I knew it. And I totally understood. Silencing your voice, not being able to speak and be who you are Who doesn’t know about it? This is how I was able to play Anna Madrigal. “

Olympia Dukakis was born on June 20, 1931 in Lowell, Massachusetts. Her father, a Greek immigrant, started a theater club to stage classical Greek plays. After graduating from Boston University, where she was the New England fencing champion, she was also fairly good at basketball, tennis, table tennis and rifle, she worked as a physiotherapist to earn money to earn his masters in theater arts.

After graduating, Dukakis arrived in New York City in 1958 and taught theater at NYU while pursuing roles. In summer stock, she panicked during her first performance on stage, unable to speak for an entire act.

His first television performances took place in 1962 on episodes of The nurses and Dr Kildare. In Peter Yates’ John and Mary (1969), she portrayed Dustin Hoffman’s mother, and she was mother again, this time to Joseph Bologna, in Made for each other (1971).

His cinematographic work also includes that of Jules Dassin Repetition (1974), Death wish (1974), Rich children (1979), The vagabonds (1979), The Idolmaker (1980), Naked Gun 33 1/3: The Final Insult (1994) in a cameo like herself on a chaotic Oscars telecast Mighty Aphrodite (1995), 3 needles (2005), School of whiskey (2005), Jesus, Mary and Joey (2005), In the land of women (2007), Waterspout (2011) and The infiltrator (2016).

Dukakis was a regular in the daytime drama Search tomorrow in the 1980s, taking the job to make ends meet when her husband was injured in a car crash and sidelined for many months and starred in numerous TV series including Equalizer and Bored to die, on which she had a hot affair with Zach Galifianakis.

She met Zorich, originally from Chicago, at an audition for an off-Broadway play. Neither got the part, but they got there. He gave her a 98 cent wedding ring which he bought at Woolworth’s and they were married at Town Hall.

“I remember her eyes, she was very sexy, and I said, ‘Oh, my God, that woman,” Zorich said in the Indefinite documentary. “And she wasn’t a shrinking violet; it never has been.

Survivors include their children Christina, Peter and Stefan.