ZIMMERMAN: The Value of a Local Newspaper | Community

We are no different from any other small business in town.
We are closely monitoring the results. We need to make more money than we spend in order to continue delivering the local news and content that you are used to reading every day.
In order to have a bottom line, we need to charge for our print newspapers and the articles you read online.
It may seem like the articles on the website should be free after all, we do not produce a print product. But it also takes an educated press team to produce these stories, even if they aren’t printed on paper.
While there aren’t as many Lufkin Daily News employees involved on non-print days, we still have a strong team working six and seven days a week to bring you local events, elections, decisions of the local government, school news, children’s news. and more.
Our journalists are hard working college graduates who are passionate about keeping you up to date with the things that matter most about what’s happening here in our hometown.
Last week, we wrote stories of meetings of the Angelina County Commissioners Court, Lufkin City Council, and Diboll City Council. The actions taken by these elected officials at each meeting have a direct impact on our everyday life. Without the ongoing monitoring we provide, taxpayers would be left in the dark about changes in tax rates, garbage and sewage services, fees and other items controlled by government entities.
But it’s not just about your tax dollars. These are fires, wrecks, and police activity, plus fun and educational events, services, and programs that you can watch or even participate in.
And these are the amazing, kind and compassionate people who live and work in our community.
We agree, news from this community is important and everyone should have easy access to it. Knowledge is power. But, unfortunately, we cannot produce the stories free of charge.
No one works for free. Although we are starting this business because it is a passion, our employees still need to make a living. Everyone is a taxpayer who spends their hard-earned money on small businesses in our riding.
And we, as a business, need to make money to help our entire community succeed. We also pay taxes.
The regular subscription rate, which includes printed paper and full online access, is only $ 19.50 per month. This averages out to 65 cents per day over a 30-day month.
This is a good deal if you consider that you not only get stories that provide a full account of what goes on at meetings and events, but also national and national stories, fun kids’ pages, comics, a TV / entertainment guide, recipes, local, college and professional sports, and great photos from our community.
And, we offer a free forum for your opinions. There is no charge for you to express yourself, your opinions and your appreciation in a letter to the editor.
What other product can you buy that you pay so little for, that gives you so much and changes every day? New stories are published seven days a week. And you have access to AP stories far beyond what we could ever attempt to print.
And it’s all available online and three days a week in print for one low price.
So, yes, we consider some emerging stories so important that we provide them for free. But not all stories can be free.
We hope you will see the value of our hard work and spend 65 cents a day.
Stay informed. To be educated. Read every day. Be active in our community by knowing our community through the stories produced here every day.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit