ZIMMERMAN: The Value of a Local Newspaper | Community

We are no different from any other small business in town.

We are closely monitoring the results. We need to make more money than we spend in order to continue delivering the local news and content that you are used to reading every day.

In order to have a bottom line, we need to charge for our print newspapers and the articles you read online.

It may seem like the articles on the website should be free after all, we do not produce a print product. But it also takes an educated press team to produce these stories, even if they aren’t printed on paper.

While there aren’t as many Lufkin Daily News employees involved on non-print days, we still have a strong team working six and seven days a week to bring you local events, elections, decisions of the local government, school news, children’s news. and more.

Our journalists are hard working college graduates who are passionate about keeping you up to date with the things that matter most about what’s happening here in our hometown.

Last week, we wrote stories of meetings of the Angelina County Commissioners Court, Lufkin City Council, and Diboll City Council. The actions taken by these elected officials at each meeting have a direct impact on our everyday life. Without the ongoing monitoring we provide, taxpayers would be left in the dark about changes in tax rates, garbage and sewage services, fees and other items controlled by government entities.

But it’s not just about your tax dollars. These are fires, wrecks, and police activity, plus fun and educational events, services, and programs that you can watch or even participate in.

And these are the amazing, kind and compassionate people who live and work in our community.

We agree, news from this community is important and everyone should have easy access to it. Knowledge is power. But, unfortunately, we cannot produce the stories free of charge.

No one works for free. Although we are starting this business because it is a passion, our employees still need to make a living. Everyone is a taxpayer who spends their hard-earned money on small businesses in our riding.

And we, as a business, need to make money to help our entire community succeed. We also pay taxes.

The regular subscription rate, which includes printed paper and full online access, is only $ 19.50 per month. This averages out to 65 cents per day over a 30-day month.

This is a good deal if you consider that you not only get stories that provide a full account of what goes on at meetings and events, but also national and national stories, fun kids’ pages, comics, a TV / entertainment guide, recipes, local, college and professional sports, and great photos from our community.

And, we offer a free forum for your opinions. There is no charge for you to express yourself, your opinions and your appreciation in a letter to the editor.

What other product can you buy that you pay so little for, that gives you so much and changes every day? New stories are published seven days a week. And you have access to AP stories far beyond what we could ever attempt to print.

And it’s all available online and three days a week in print for one low price.

So, yes, we consider some emerging stories so important that we provide them for free. But not all stories can be free.

We hope you will see the value of our hard work and spend 65 cents a day.

Stay informed. To be educated. Read every day. Be active in our community by knowing our community through the stories produced here every day.