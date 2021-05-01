Michael Martin, actor, guerrilla-theater impresario and “true artist”, dies at 63 | New

During his two decades in New Orleans, Michael Martin was endlessly busy staging little-known pieces in parks, garages, bars, storage rooms, and other places that might seem unconventional. to the spectators of the general public theater.

Because we did shows with zero money, we staked venues with no overhead, said Margeaux Fanning, his collaborator. He said we were going to produce things that no one has seen before. He wanted to give people a chance, to see their works produced.

Because the Martin and Fannings company, Four Humors Theater, operated best on a shoestring budget, it was impossible to say if anyone involved would be paid.

If there was anything left after covering our expenses, the actors would be paid, Fanning said. They accepted it. Michael had this strange ability to make people play for absolutely nothing. I can’t tell you how many shows I didn’t get anything for, and I didn’t care. We were doing what was satisfactory for our souls, and that was our salary.

In addition to finding scenes for his productions and then launching and directing them, Martin played them occasionally. In addition to staring in brand new plays, Martin has taken on classic heavyweight roles like Anton Chekhovs lead character Uncle Vanya, George in Whos Afraid of Virginia Woolf? and James Tyrone in Long Days Journey Into Night.

Reviewing Long Days Journey for The Times-Picayune, Theodore Mahne wrote that Martin is rising to the top. In a role that could all too easily be dismissed as a drunken villain, Martin has consistently revealed, layer by layer, who James Tyrone is. And as simple as it might have sounded, there was no movement or inflection that was not carefully and specifically chosen. It was a real pleasure to see such a master of his trade at work.

Martin, who was supporting himself with a succession of jobs including janitorial work and house cleaning, died Monday in his office at the Lamothe House Hotel. He was 63 years old.

The cause of death has not been determined, Fanning said.

Martin, whose shaggy white hair fell around his deeply puckered face, was born in Minneapolis on May 30, 1957. He attended college but did not graduate. Before moving to New Orleans with his companion Eric Webb in 2001, he worked with a succession of theater companies, including Bryant Lake Bowl & Theater in his hometown and The Second City in Chicago.

In New Orleans, he was still doing something all the time, Webb said. He would pile so many projects on his plate, thinking he could do them all.

David Cuthbert, retired theater critic for The Times-Picayune, recalls seeing Martin in a performance by Samuel Becketts Krapps Last Tape, which features a 69-year-old man playing tapes he made of himself- even years earlier.

The evening turned out to be memorable, Cuthbert said, as the tape recorder refused to work, forcing Martin to play both parts.

During a rehearsal for another play, Cuthbert said, an actress threw a box of vegetables at Martin, punched him in the face and broke two of his teeth.

He had to have emergency dental surgery, Cuthbert said, but he continued.

Martin also played John Hinckley in a one-man show in which the man who attempted to assassinate President Ronald Reagan attempted to convince the parole board that he posed no threat to anyone.

He talks and he talks, and he comes back to prison himself, Cuthbert said. It was too long, but it was fascinating.

People who worked with him thought he was the essence of an actor, said Alan Smason, theater critic for Crescent City Jewish News. He was dedicated to his profession. They thought he was someone who was very intense in his approach to acting and very generous in his work with others.

Martin also had small roles in a long list of independent films, most recently Bloody Nose, Empty Pockets, which chronicled a dive bar in Las Vegas.

Martin was a multi-faceted man, said Smason. Like a jewel, it had many facets.

He was a true artist, Webb said. There was no common ground with him. He was either extremely happy or extremely pissed off.

New Orleans writer Michael Tisserand could attest to this, based on an intense discussion the two had a few weeks ago about the latest Martins Project: a staged reading of the Mueller report on the investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election.

I had a big explosion of his talent, his humor and his ferocity all at the same time, Tisserand said. It was so memorable and I had the chance to spend a day with him.

In addition to Webb, survivors include two brothers, Mathew Martin, of St. Paul, and Larry Martin, of St. Cloud, Minnesota; and two sisters, Nicole Green, of Minneapolis, and Helen Martin, of St. Paul.

Two memorial services, with performances, are planned. One will be held at 7 p.m. on May 19 at the Backyard Ballroom, 3519 St. Claude Ave., and the other will beat 7 p.m. on June 2 at the Allways Lounge and Cabaret, 2240 St. Claude Ave.