Bill Simmons buys new home in Malibu for $ 4.7 million

The podcaster paid $ 4.7 million for the 1.2-acre ranch-style property including a 2,200-square-foot 3-bedroom home.

Bill Simmons doesn’t just talk about ballers for a living, he also lives like them. The popular podcaster and former ESPN sports commentator has a world-class real estate portfolio that would shame all but the richest athletes. The leader of its holdings is a $ 16 million mansion in Los Angeles’ exclusive Hancock Park neighborhood, acquired last year, and a $ 10 million cottage on Malibus Carbon Beach, in addition to at minus two other multi-million dollar homes. Now the 51-year-old and his longtime wife Kari have added to their already large portfolio by acquiring a second property in Malibu, this one a 1.2 acre ranch nestled in the hills just above of Carbon Beach. Anchored by a barn converted to candy-apple red, the estate managed the couple for $ 4.7 million, per records.Ryan janculaandTrevor Montanode Compass held the list;Katie bentzende Coldwell Banker replaced Simmons. But the Massachusetts native can afford his lifestyle, thanks to Spotify. In 2020, the streaming giant agreed to acquire The Ringer, the Simmons media / podcast network company founded in 2016, for a widely reported $ 200 million. (Simmons remains CEO of The Ringers and previously pledged that the company would maintain editorial independence despite the acquisition.) Built in 1940 and described in the list as a piece of Malibu history, the once rustic barn has been totally transformed into a chi-chi getaway that would likely make it an epic Airbnb, complete with an outdoor pool over a nearly brand new kitchen. with Wolf and SubZero designer devices. The entire property is walled and gated for privacy, of course, and guarded by an elaborate security system. Inside, the original red brick floors of the barn are mixed with trendy contemporary elements like marble and other imported stones for an authentic modern farmhouse look and not the type of new farmhouse construction. modern that you often see in magazines. The dining area has its own wine fridge, fireplace and seating for 10 people.The stunning living / family room features wood-paneled walls and a vaulted ceiling which makes the floor-to-ceiling shelving even more appealing. the master bedroom and upstairs bathroom are part of the original hay loft area of ​​the barn, which now serves as a very chic retreat for the lucky owners.There is also a guest bedroom downstairs upstairs, with floor to ceiling windows overlooking the estate landscape, and the well-maintained landscaping includes colorful perennials. Various stone and brick paths wind through the grounds shaded by a sycamore tree, ultimately leading to a small guesthouse more like a luxury treehouse, in fact with a bathroom, bedroom and study, plus a terrace overlooking the main house. This story first appeared onDirt.com, which contains additional photos.







