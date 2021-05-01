Grammys eliminate secret nominating committees

When the Recording Academy announced on Friday that it was removing the secret and highly controversial committees that shape the nominations for the annual Grammy Awards, many players in the music industry interpreted the move as a targeted response to the widespread outcry over the shutout of this year’s Weeknd. ceremony.

This is not the case, according to the academy’s acting director general.

It’s a long way to come to transformative change like this, Harvey Mason Jr. told The Times in an interview, adding that the academy convened a task force last summer to review the committees, well. before nominations for the 63rd Grammys in March are revealed. It is not something that happens quickly or in the event of a reaction to an event.

Indeed, the academy had drawn criticism for years over its nomination process, which relied on small groups of anonymous insiders to oversee, and sometimes alter, the Grammy ballot from the initial choices of thousands of voters. of the academy. Nomination Review Boards, as they were officially called, were established in 1989, formally to ensure that nominations were properly categorized and faithfully reflected the state of the music in any given year. .

But over time, the work of the committees began to be seen as evidence of a problematic system in which insiders rewarded their friends and punished their enemies. More recently, a number of high profile black artists, including Drake, Frank Ocean and Sean Diddy Combs, have suggested that Grammy nominations are tainted with institutional racism because hip-hop and R&B artists, although recognized in genre categories, are regularly overlooked for more prestigious awards like album, record and song of the year.

Complaints escalated in 2020 after Deborah Dugan, the former academy leader, made explosive allegations of discrimination and vote rigging in a lawsuit linked to her ousting from the organization. Then the Weeknd, one of pop’s biggest stars, was snubbed despite the success of his album After Hours and his single Blinding Lights.

In a tweet after the nominations were announced in November, the singer said the Grammys were corrupt and the academy owed me, my fans and the transparency of the industry. He later said he planned to boycott the show in the future, specifically blaming the secret committees in a statement to the New York Times.

When asked how he responds to criticism that the Slow Academy only acts when his hand is forced, Mason replied, I would say change happens when our members decide their time for change. Our members submit the proposals and then people vote on them. This is what members want, demand and vote for.

The response in the music industry has been overwhelmingly positive, with many saying the elimination of committees by academies was long overdue. Still others expressed skepticism that conflicts of interest within the organization would suddenly disappear from the voting process.

I think Harveys’ heart is in the right place, and I think it’s a step in the right direction, said Lenny Beer, editor of the trade journal Hits, who wrote a passionate article in November concluding. that the Weeknd had been deliberately excluded from nominations this year. I hope these changes turn out to be real and true. And I’ll believe it when I see it. A representative for the Weeknd did not respond to a request for comment.

On skepticism, Mason said some people will probably never be satisfied and insisted that the nomination process will now be straightforward: our 12,000 members will vote and the top eight vote-winners will be our nominees in the four major categories. . album, record and song of the year as well as best new artist. In the dozens of genre categories at the Grammys, the top five voice-winners will be the nominees, he said.

There is no avenue or possibility to adjust the number, he added.

Recording Academy Acting Executive Director Harvey Mason Jr. (Mel Melcon / Los Angeles Times)

The elimination of committees was one of many rule changes announced by the academy on Friday, along with a reduction from 15 to 10 in the number of genre awards members are allowed to vote on and a rearrangement of so-called categories. crafts that honor production, packaging and the same in two areas. (Review boards will continue to shape nominations in these categories.)

The academy also said that two new awards, for best global musical performance and best msica urbana album, will be presented for the first time at the 64th Grammys, scheduled for January 31, 2022. Recordings eligible for the review must be broadcast between September. January 1, 2020 and September 30, 2021.

Mason said he was thrilled with the warm reviews of this year’s ceremony, which featured big wins from Taylor Swift, Beyonc, Megan Thee Stallion and Billie Eilish and which marked executive producer Ben Winstons’ debut as Creative manager of the show after 40 years with Ken Ehrlich at the helm.

It wasn’t an easy show to produce, and it wasn’t an inexpensive show to produce, Mason said, referring to the COVID-19 protocols that affected virtually every aspect of broadcasting. But he approved of the intimate quality of the show and said he was eager to see what Winston and his team would do under more normal circumstances.

Viewership for this year CBS hit an all-time high, with 9.2 million viewers, a drop of over 50.6% from the previous year, a trend in line with nearly all of the major awards in the world. current cycle.

Next year’s Grammys are unlikely to take place under his leadership. Mason, who stepped into his role on an interim basis after Dugans left, said the search for the next group leader has yielded several top finalists and he expects the academy to reach their stated goal of ” have a new CEO in place by the end of May or early June.

Surprisingly, he said, I think we were on schedule.