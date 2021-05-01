Entertainment
THEATER REVIEW: No changes necessary in this production
COHOES The late and great Debbie Reynolds once sang Love Is a Simple Thing, a pop standard by June Carroll and Arthur Siegel.
But according to lyricist Joe DiPietro and songwriter Jimmy Roberts, that’s really not the case, and that’s where the hilarity (and sometimes the fist) of this 1996 musical, now in a standout production at the Cohoes Music Hall.
Artistic Director Producer Owen Smith and his Playhouse Stage Company opened the doors after all these terrible months and, with the proper protocols in place, invited us to try indoor theater again. If you feel up to it (vaccinations provide both a measure of medical and psychological comfort), you will be rewarded with a script that charts the course of true love which, as another blacksmith wrote, didn’t happen. never went smoothly.
Across 20 thematic two-act musical scenes / numbers, we observe diverse men and women, all played by four of the region’s top singer-actors, negotiating the scene of dating, marriage, parenthood and second chances late in life. . It doesn’t matter where you are on the romance spectrum: single, married, straight, LGBTQ, old, young, at some point you are bound to look at yourself in the mirror during the evening.
For example, have you ever wished you could skip the awkward first date and go, say, straight to the fourth date? Have you ever tried to be a stallion or a girl when you were neither? Women, have you ever experienced one man’s drought? Men, have you ever been to a girl’s movie and found yourself crying despite your best efforts not to? Who here has been a bridesmaid six times, but never married? And have you ever tired of hearing about the children of other peoples? You see the picture.
Director Michael LoPorto shows no rust of this imposed exile from the performing arts. The creative force behind many of Park Playhouses’ exciting summer productions, LoPorto cleverly prepares us for the game itself with video clips (designed, with set, by Ray Stokes) from many favorite TV couples, from I Love Lucy to Modern. Family, at war and in love.
He’s aided by a crack tech crew, including lighting by Mike Hanrahan, stage direction by Tom McGrath, and the nimble work of a young stage crew.
On stage group Mark Foster (percussion), Julie Taylor (reeds), Paul Reepmeyer (bass / guitar) and Brian Axford (keyboard and conductor) play the varied score (ballad, tango, gospel, pop, country, etc.) with verve and charm.
Seeing artists Marc Christopher, Dashira Cortes, Brandon Jones and Molly Rose McGrath again on Friday night reminded me of how rich the Capital Region is in musical talent and how much we missed it. Credibly transforming from character to character, they play off each other with perfect timing. And individually, each has a moment in the limelight: McGrath in I Will Be Loved Tonight and The Very First Dating Video of Rosie Ritz; Cortes in always a bridesmaid; Christopher in The Baby Song; and Jones in Shouldn’t I be less in love with you? The comedy? Pathetic? This quartet undermines everything.
This blacksmith I mentioned before: London has been beset by the bubonic plague on numerous occasions during his career, forcing the closure of theaters. And every time the theater came back I bet there was relief and joy.
I felt both in Cohoes.
WHAT: “I love you, you are perfect, change now”
O: Playhouse Stage Company, Cohoes Music Hall, 58 Remsen St., Cohoes
WHEN: Friday to Sunday until May 23
HOW MUCH: $ 30
MORE INFORMATION: 518-434-0776 or Eventbrite.com
More from The Daily Gazette:
Categories: Entertainment
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]