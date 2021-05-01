THEATER REVIEW: No changes necessary in this production

COHOES The late and great Debbie Reynolds once sang Love Is a Simple Thing, a pop standard by June Carroll and Arthur Siegel.

But according to lyricist Joe DiPietro and songwriter Jimmy Roberts, that’s really not the case, and that’s where the hilarity (and sometimes the fist) of this 1996 musical, now in a standout production at the Cohoes Music Hall.

Artistic Director Producer Owen Smith and his Playhouse Stage Company opened the doors after all these terrible months and, with the proper protocols in place, invited us to try indoor theater again. If you feel up to it (vaccinations provide both a measure of medical and psychological comfort), you will be rewarded with a script that charts the course of true love which, as another blacksmith wrote, didn’t happen. never went smoothly.

Across 20 thematic two-act musical scenes / numbers, we observe diverse men and women, all played by four of the region’s top singer-actors, negotiating the scene of dating, marriage, parenthood and second chances late in life. . It doesn’t matter where you are on the romance spectrum: single, married, straight, LGBTQ, old, young, at some point you are bound to look at yourself in the mirror during the evening.

For example, have you ever wished you could skip the awkward first date and go, say, straight to the fourth date? Have you ever tried to be a stallion or a girl when you were neither? Women, have you ever experienced one man’s drought? Men, have you ever been to a girl’s movie and found yourself crying despite your best efforts not to? Who here has been a bridesmaid six times, but never married? And have you ever tired of hearing about the children of other peoples? You see the picture.

Director Michael LoPorto shows no rust of this imposed exile from the performing arts. The creative force behind many of Park Playhouses’ exciting summer productions, LoPorto cleverly prepares us for the game itself with video clips (designed, with set, by Ray Stokes) from many favorite TV couples, from I Love Lucy to Modern. Family, at war and in love.

He’s aided by a crack tech crew, including lighting by Mike Hanrahan, stage direction by Tom McGrath, and the nimble work of a young stage crew.

On stage group Mark Foster (percussion), Julie Taylor (reeds), Paul Reepmeyer (bass / guitar) and Brian Axford (keyboard and conductor) play the varied score (ballad, tango, gospel, pop, country, etc.) with verve and charm.

Seeing artists Marc Christopher, Dashira Cortes, Brandon Jones and Molly Rose McGrath again on Friday night reminded me of how rich the Capital Region is in musical talent and how much we missed it. Credibly transforming from character to character, they play off each other with perfect timing. And individually, each has a moment in the limelight: McGrath in I Will Be Loved Tonight and The Very First Dating Video of Rosie Ritz; Cortes in always a bridesmaid; Christopher in The Baby Song; and Jones in Shouldn’t I be less in love with you? The comedy? Pathetic? This quartet undermines everything.

This blacksmith I mentioned before: London has been beset by the bubonic plague on numerous occasions during his career, forcing the closure of theaters. And every time the theater came back I bet there was relief and joy.

I felt both in Cohoes.

