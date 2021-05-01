Olympia Dukakis: Hollywood pays tribute to “bright and strong” actress





13:44 PDT 05/01/2021



through



Jennifer konerman





Bradley Whitford, George Takei and other stars honored the “beautiful artist”.

Hollywood and the theater community have paid tribute to actress and Oscar winner Olympia Dukakis, who died on Saturday at the age of 89. Her brother Apollo shared the news on Facebook, saying, “After several months of failing health, she is finally at peace.” Dukakis, known for her role on Dreamer, has also been featured in three Look who’s talking films and was known for her role as Clairee Belcher inSteel magnolia trees, who was honored with a video widely shared on social media on Saturday after her death. Dukakis taught theater at NYU for over 15 years and was a founding member of the Charles Playhouse in Boston and the Whole Theater in Montclair, New Jersey. On stage she appeared in Aspen papers, Abraham Cochrane, Who is who in hell and in the one-woman show Pink. Dukakis played transgender owner Anna Madrigal on Armistead Maupin’s fourTales of the city miniseries / series.It was the subject of the 2013 documentary Olympia Dukakis: undefined and doc 2018, Olympia. “The funny thing is people are walking past me on the streets and shouting lines from my movies,” she said.Los Angeles Timesin 1991. “For Dreamer, they say, “Your life is going in the toilet!” Or from Dad, they say, “How much are these pork chops?” They say, “Do you know who you are?” It’s really funny. “ Other actors and members of the theatrical community paid tribute to the actress who died on Saturday. Olympia Dukakis was an amazing, Oscar-winning actress, Olympia played my mom in Moonstruck, and even though her role was

That of a suffering woman, WE HAVE TIME. She would tell me how much she loved Louis, her talented handsome husband. I spoke to him 3 weeks ago. Rip Dear One pic.twitter.com/RcCZaeKFmz – Search) May 1, 2021 Olympia Dukakis has left our company. We were struck by the moon because it told us great tales of the city. A true Steel Magnolia in a more common forest. Ah, what a life force, his last years are the best. Rest now among the heavens, Olympia. – George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) May 1, 2021 RIP Olympia Dukakis … the accomplished actor. You’ve done everything around you step up their game. A joy to work with. Have a good rest. “May the flights of angels sing to you at your rest”.https://t.co/9uC2Ld4rTU – Viola Davis (@violadavis) May 1, 2021 Olympia Dukakis was such an impressive talent and woman. She once said to me: I LOVE how strong women are today. They accomplish so much. But what the hell is with these shoes ?! Back then, 5-inch heels were all the rage.

https://t.co/ujFNQpDYHK – Ann Curry (@AnnCurry) May 1, 2021 Olympia Dukakis has brought warmth, humor and wit to stage and screen for almost 60 years, including a series of unforgettable roles in “Steel Magnolias”, “Tales of the City” and “Moonstruck”, for which she won the Oscar for Best Supporting Actress. . She will be missed. pic.twitter.com/TLuNTx32PI – The Academy (@TheAcademy) May 1, 2021 Thank you for so many timeless cinematic moments Olympia Dukakis – Diane Warren (@Diane_Warren) May 1, 2021 Olympia Dukakis was a great actress who loved work and loved the theater. She was the drama teacher who spoke to me (and many, many others) with clarity and humor and NO censorship. 1/2 – Michael McKean (@MJMcKean) May 1, 2021 She was telling us: remember the reason you wanted to do this was because it sounded fun. And it’s. In the midst of sweat and angst, don’t forget the fun. Rest in peace, Olympia. 2/2 https://t.co/8kMGEvgdGQ – Michael McKean (@MJMcKean) May 1, 2021







