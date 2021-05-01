Entertainment
Emissions problem causes growing divide for local agribusiness
Just as Wagner Farms, 5895 Old Oneida Road, announced plans for upcoming performance for the summer and fall seasons, owner Ron Wagner announced his food industry which encountered an unforeseen issue, namely a city codes that would force him to cancel performances – although other agricultural events and attractions are proceeding as planned.
City officials said Wagner Farms would have received their full support if the owner had requested the variation needed to build an entertainment lodge on his farm and followed the proper protocols for its construction.
“A zoning issue hitherto neglected for two years – which is long overdue to be updated and changed as ‘agriculture’ – must adapt and change over time, as does the ordinances of the city of Rome to meet the needs of today, not those of the 1980s, ”Wagner said in a statement. “Allocation of live bands anywhere in an F1 zone – private (home) or professional – is not permitted; however, has been overlooked by the Codes Department. Wagner Farms was using another section of authorized use for bands under the town’s farming ordinances. “
Wagner said it was only after the publication of an article containing all the groups and information about the festivities that the city informed him that it was in violation by having groups in an agricultural area and that ‘They were going to sue us for non-technical structures. on the farm (entertainment pavilion) for the public, ”he said.
Code enforcement official and building inspector Mark Domenico said that under the current zoning, Wagner would be allowed to build a structure on the farm to personally support his business – like a greenhouse or chicken coop – but not a structure that would be used by the general public. .
Wagner said concerts were generally “not a big source of money,” as they served as “background music” and were more of a “public service” to event patrons, and than playing music. actually helped as an “animal control device.” . “
“We’re in a situation where we’re sitting right next to two state firing ranges so extra animal control or a bong gun doesn’t work for animal control on the farm because the animals are so used to shooting, ”Wagner said. “But doing the events with a ‘human smell’ around and sound during the day has some effect on animal control,” even for a few days.
Wager said building a solar farm near her property has added to her animal control issues, as it has forced animals like deer and coyotes to migrate to her farm where there is a food source. , resulting in substantial crop loss.
“We’ve lost 50% of the main farm’s total harvest to deer, and the coyote can destroy the corn overnight,” Wagner explained. “Anything green – the deer can destroy an acre a night.” In 2019, we had crop losses of almost $ 50,000 due to deer and coyotes. In 2020, we only lost 5% of our total cropland to wildlife during the growing season “just because” the sounds of the groups did not make it to this point to prevent damage. do not occur ‘in this part of the property.
“Last year each weekend event was held in a different section of the farm – we would stop feeding the animals on those two nights and that would usually give you an extra 3-4 nights of control because they were scared, ”he continued. “The bands were centralized in the main buildings for convenience and because that’s where the power source was, so it was easier to let the bands play there.” But city officials “don’t want to hear anything or listen to reason.”
While Wagner argues that having an entertainment pavilion and accommodation groups is part of his farming business because of its use for “animal control,” and that the city is forcing him to “jump to through the hoops ”.
Domenico said that in order for Wagner to build his pavilion, he must first follow the proper procedures to have it built and inspected in accordance with building codes. Letters from the Codes Department were sent to Wagner and his lawyer, including information to guide him through the waiver request process, but Domenico said the city had not received a response. The first correspondence was issued on March 3 and the second on April 13.
Domenico said a letter to Wagner’s attorney contained information on deadlines for filing Zoning Appeal Board applications and corresponding meeting dates. The letter also stated: “The other essential element of the project would be the submission of stamped documents regarding the use of farm buildings and other structures on the site that will support commercial activity. Being of this profession, I wanted to inform you again that the acquisition of these services and the development of these materials can have an impact on your client’s schedule. As noted, in the event of success at the ZBA, it is essential that building permits are issued based on these documents, that work is completed in accordance with approved plans, and that certificates of occupancy / compliance are issued before intended use. “
Wagner said the loss of the concerts would have a ripple effect with a loss of money for local musicians as well, in addition to the opportunity to introduce tourism to Rome. “The economic impact of all of this is probably in the hundreds of thousands of dollars locally at this point,” Wagner said. “We’ll still be open for cart rides – our new cart will be here next month (which is handicapped accessible) – and I guess I’ll just have to reuse the stage material. Sunflower fields, corn maze, sunflower maze, sorghum maze, soy maze, wagon rides, farm museum, produce stand and other items are all going as planned and fall under agricultural regulations. “
