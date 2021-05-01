Cher, Viola Davis and more pay homage to Olympia Dukakis: an actor actor





The Wrap Hollywood remembers Life Force, hilarious soul Olympia Dukakis: we were moon struck Viola Davis, Bradley Whitford, Michael McKean and more pay tribute to Oscar winner who died on Saturday Condolences from Hollywood and Broadway began to flow for Oscar winner Olympia Dukakis and Golden Globe, who passed away on Saturday, with her remembered as a bright, strong and hilarious soul who brought us timeless movie moments. The famous film and theater actress, who made many moviegoers laugh in classics like Steel Magnolias and Moonstruck, died on Saturday at the age of 89. Olympia Dukakis has left our company. We were struck by the moon because it told us great tales of the city. A true Steel Magnolia in a more common forest. Ah, what a life force, his last years are the best. Rest among the heavens now, Olympia, wrote Michael McKean, referring to her many acting roles. Former Today host Ann Curry called Dukakis an impressive talent and woman. She once said to me: I LOVE how strong women are today. They accomplish so much. But what the hell is with these shoes ?! Back then, 5-inch heels were all the rage, she recalled. Here are a few more that pay homage: RIP Olympia Dukakisthe accomplished actor. You’ve done everything around you step up their game. A joy to work with. Have a good rest. “May the flights of angels sing to you for your rest” .https: //t.co/9uC2Ld4rTU Viola Davis (@violadavis) May 1, 2021 Olympia Dukakis has left our company. We were struck by the moon because it told us great tales of the city. A true Steel Magnolia in a more common forest. Ah, what a life force, his last years are the best. Rest now among the heavens, Olympia. George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) May 1, 2021 Olympia Dukakis was a great actress who loved work and loved the theater. She was the drama teacher who spoke to me (and many, many others) with clarity and humor and NO censorship. 1/2 Michael McKean (@MJMcKean) May 1, 2021 So sad to hear this. Olympia Dukakis, such a wonderful actress and a beautiful person. #RIP https://t.co/wr0uy38oFe Betty Buckley (@BettyBuckley) May 1, 2021 Bright, strong, hilarious soul. An actor actor. Rest in peace Olympia Dukakis. https://t.co/4ZAwcBBd2O (((Bradley Whitford))) (@BradleyWhitford) May 1, 2021 Some movies you watch because of an actor. You don’t have to know what it is, what genre, you just know, because this actor is in it, it’s gonna be good.Olympia Dukakis was one of those actors, RIP Titus (@TitusNation ) May 1, 2021 RIP to my old neighbor from Montclair, beautiful artist and co-founder of the Whole Theater company, Olympia Dukakis. pic.twitter.com/YQOLCz4hj4 Alex Winter (@Winter) May 1, 2021 Olympia Dukakis was such an impressive talent and woman. She once said to me: I LOVE how strong women are today. They accomplish so much. But what is going on with these shoes ?! Back then, 5-inch heels were all the rage. https://t.co/ujFNQpDYHK Ann Curry (@AnnCurry) May 1, 2021 Thank you for so many timeless moments from the Olympia Dukakis movie Diane Warren (@Diane_Warren) May 1, 2021 Read the original story Hollywood Remembers Life Force, Hilarious Soul Olympia Dukakis: We Were Moon Struck at TheWrap







