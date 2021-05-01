Entertainment
Shows taking place in the New Forest this summer
Some events scheduled to take place this year have been canceled due to the pandemic, including the New Forest Show and the Netley Marsh Steam and Craft Show.
The Totton and Eling Carnival and the Lymington Italia Festival are among the other celebrations which have been cleaned up for the second year in a row.
But there are plenty of other events unfolding, providing plenty of family entertainment for thousands of people looking to have a good time after the lockdown ends.
One of the biggest shows in the forest this summer is Dogstival, which takes place at Burley Park, Burley, on June 5-6.
Billed as Glastonbury for Dogs, the fun show is expected to offer two days of non-stop entertainment for humans and their canine companions, including demonstrations, a dog agility class, and plenty of live music.
Dogstival has teamed up with This Morning TV vet Dr Scott Miller, whose Healthy Hound Den will explain all things dog health and wellness.
The festival will also feature the K9 aqua splash diving pool and over 140 retailers, along with plenty of food and drink.
A range of charities are expected to benefit from the event, including The Dogs Trust, Service Dogs UK, Pets As Therapy and Support Dogs For Epilepsy & Autism.
Referring to a similar event held last fall, organizer Richard Nowell said: “We put a lot of security procedures in place to get Dogstival last September and we’re all ‘crosses’ that of here in the summer, life will be very different.
“As always, we will be adding new and innovative activities or shows.
“We look forward to welcoming dog lovers to the forest to celebrate all our four-legged friends have done to support us during a difficult year in containment.”
The 5th Lymington Seafood Festival takes place in Bath Road on July 16, 17 and 18.
Organizers describe it as a boutique festival that showcases the region’s best food and drink producers, along with a “dollop of great live music to rock the city.”
This year’s lineup includes an Elton John and Dan the Hat tribute band, which has entertained crowds at Glastonbury and other festivals.
The National Motor Museum, Beaulieu, is another attraction looking forward to welcoming visitors again as restrictions ease.
One of the events planned for the next few months is Simply VW on June 19, where a large number of VW cars, motorhomes and advertisements will be on display.
Organizers say all ages and models of VW are welcome to participate in the event.
“The 2020 event saw an impressive selection of VWs take their place, from Golfs, Passats and Polos to classic and modern Beetles.
“Always popular with enthusiasts and spectators alike, carriers and campers have come out in force, from classic split-screen and bay window T2s to modern T5s and T6s.
“Simply VW 2021 is sure to be just as colorful and diverse. All tickets must be purchased in advance.”
Other summer events include: Simply Jaguar (June 27), Simply Land Rover (July 11), Simply Vauxhall (July 17), Simply Ford (July 18), Simply Audi (August 1) and Simply Aston Martin (21 August)).
Beaulieu also hosts the BBC Gardeners World Fair Spring on May 28, 29 and 30.
The event will feature nurseries with plants for sale, an inspiring collection of beautiful borders, expert gardening advice and a large number of exhibitors.
Visitors will also be able to visit the BBC Good Food Market, enjoy live music and tempting delicacies from independent street vendors.
