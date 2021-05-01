WWE 205 Live Scores: Jake Atlas & August Gray Beat Bollywood Boyz Shoulder Bag via Rope Walk





Get real-time updates straight to your device, subscribe now. Subscribe

Last week on 205 Live, Bollywood Boyz failed to secure the victory over Tony Nese and Ariya Daivari in tag team action. This week they return to it as they look to take on Jake Atlas and August Gray’s team. Bollywood Boyz are easily the most seasoned tag team, but it didn’t do them much good last week with Nese & Daivari. Will Atlas & Gray get a major team win? Mutual respect demonstrated from the start After being forced to dance with the Bollywood Boyz last week, Tom Phillips wanted to share the wealth and directed them to 205 Live’s new ring announcer. I still miss the Nigel McGuinness and Vic Joseph duo for 205 Live, but Tom Phillips does a good job and the jokes keep piling up. Sunil would start alongside Gray, locking himself firmly in the middle of the ring and applying a headlock. Gray tried to push him away, but Sunil held on tight and pulled Gray down onto the mat. Sunil couldn’t hold him back, but he blocked a hip throw attempt with one of his own. Gray was able to throw Sunil before a stalemate occurred, and they punched and Sumir & Atlas got tags. Atlas went for a quick roll up for an account, and Sumir came back with a crucifix pinfall. Sumir went for another roll, but Atlas pushed him out of the ring. August Gray comes out of the tightrope Atlas was marking Gray, and Sumir was isolated in the wrong corner. The pressure would be maintained, with Atlas applying a scissor grip to the body. Sumir managed to free himself, before Gray joined him and threw him violently into a neutral corner, Sumir hitting the chest first and falling back down. Sumir countered a body slam and managed to get Sunil a tag, who entered with a bit of fire and hit a crossbody block on Atlas. An atomic drop and a spinning kick in the heel brought Atlas down. Gray came to help his partner, but took a dipping back elbow from Sumir’s top. Atlas was hit with a neck cutter before an elbow drop from the top rope for a count of two. Sumir was taken out of the corner and Sunil missed a tag at Gray. A rope shoulder bag from Gray, and this one was done. Will the Bollywood Boyz ever be a serious threat as a tag team? Let us know what you think in the comments section below. SIGN UP NOW: Get TheOvertimers hottest stories, breaking news and special features in your email, CLICK HERE!

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos