Jessica Simpson says Hollywood publicists warned clients not to date her





I think we can all agree that anyone would be lucky to date Jessica Simpson, right? Well, apparently there were people in Hollywood who were told to keep their distance from the singer, actor and business mogul after his divorce from Nick Lachey in 2005. In a pretty juicy interview with Drew Barrymore Simpson explained that publicists were warning off their clients. I had my list and I checked my list like I was a dude or something, but I felt like every time it started to get a little serious I was there. no one to run away from told Barrymore during a recent appearance on her show. Because every guy listened to his publicist saying, “Stay away. Stay away. You’ll never be a respected actor, you’ll never be a respected musician if you date her. But it was back in the day, at least that was the excuse I heard. Obviously, not everyone was so easily scared. Simpson told Barrymore that she actually dated a few musicians she was able to keep from the press. Well, I dated a couple of musicians, some under the radar that people don’t know, ”she said shyly. Of course, there was also a well-known Simpson relationship with musician John Mayer from 2006 to 2007. It was a relationship that was a yo-yo; it was always a back and forth. To feel wanted, then to be excluded, and to feel wanted, to be completely excluded, the Open book author said Charm in 2020. My advice is to take note of these signs. If there have been three ruptures, stop them there. There cannot be a 9 to 10 because it is immature. It is not love. If you are truly in love, you won’t give up. Obviously, Jessica Simpson is now married to former NFL player Eric Johnson, with whom she shares three children: Birdie Mae, Ace Knute and Maxwell Drew. Everything has clearly worked out for the best. Watch the full conversation of The Drew Barrymore Show, below.

