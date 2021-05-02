Connect with us

Entertainment

Addison Rae looks fabulous arriving at Charli D’Amelio’s birthday blowout in West Hollywood

Avatar

Published

13 mins ago

on

By


Newly single Addison Rae looks fabulous arriving at Charli D’Amelio’s birthday blowout in West Hollywood … after her split from Bryce Hall

By Sam Joseph Semon For Dailymail.com

Published: | Update:

Addison Rae was spotted arriving at Charli D’Amelio’s birthday party in West Hollywood on Friday night.

The 20-year-old TikTok personality appeared to be enjoying the spotlight as she spent time outside the famous celebrity hangout, Delilah, before the social media personality celebration event.

Her public appearance comes shortly after her very public breakup with boyfriend Bryce Hall.

Demonstration: Addison Rae was seen arriving at Charli D’Amelio’s birthday blowout at the famous Delilah celebrity hangout in West Hollywood on Friday night

Rae was dressed in an oversized lilac blazer that covered much of a matching dress when arriving at the event.

She contrasted her monochrome outfit with a pair of white high-heeled shoes.

The social media figure’s gorgeous blonde hair draped over her shoulders and she accessorized silver jewelry.

Dressed to Impress: The TikTok personality was dressed in an oversized lilac jacket and matching dress contrasted with a pair of white high-heeled shoes

Dressed to Impress: The TikTok personality was dressed in an oversized lilac jacket and matching dress contrasted with a pair of white high-heeled shoes

Rae’s exit comes a month after his split from fellow TikTok star and former collaborator Bryce Hall.

The previous couple started appearing in videos together in 2019, after which they became two of the most followed content creators on the app.

On New Years Day in 2020, the 21-year-old social media personality uploaded a photo of the couple to his Instagram account that showed them kissing, although he later clarified that they weren’t not in a relationship.

The two went back and forth about their connection over the following months and began dating, although they never confirmed anything publicly.

Fresh injury: Rae's exit comes shortly after her split from ex-boyfriend and collaborator Bryce Hall

Fresh injury: Rae’s exit comes shortly after her split from ex-boyfriend and collaborator Bryce Hall

In September of last year, Rae confirmed the two had gone their separate ways, but also noted that they would remain friends and collaborate on future projects.

However, the couple posted a video to YouTube a few months later in which they confirmed their relationship was back and answered questions from their fans.

Hall and his girlfriend maintained their connection for the following months before rumors of his alleged infidelity began to swirl after his trip to Las Vegas in February.

Two of a kind: the former couple were often seen together during different stages of their intermittent relationship; both are spotted in November of last year

Two of a kind: the former couple were often seen together during different stages of their intermittent relationship; both are spotted in November of last year

The following month, he took to his Twitter account to bluntly deny that he had cheated on Rae, who had chosen to handle the matter in private.

In late March, the Obsessed singer sat down for an interview with Zane Lowe, where she referred to Hall as her ex-boyfriend, apparently confirming that the two were done with each other.

The dancer also posted a video to his YouTube account to address his fan’s concerns and announce that the two have ultimately been separated.

Rae and Hall continued to unfollow each other on Instagram.

Everywhere: The pair announced their split in March after rumors began to circulate about Hall's alleged infidelity

Everywhere: The pair announced their split in March after rumors began to circulate about Hall’s alleged infidelity

Publicity

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos



picture credit

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: