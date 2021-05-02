Addison Rae looks fabulous arriving at Charli D’Amelio’s birthday blowout in West Hollywood

Addison Rae was spotted arriving at Charli D’Amelio’s birthday party in West Hollywood on Friday night.

The 20-year-old TikTok personality appeared to be enjoying the spotlight as she spent time outside the famous celebrity hangout, Delilah, before the social media personality celebration event.

Her public appearance comes shortly after her very public breakup with boyfriend Bryce Hall.

Rae was dressed in an oversized lilac blazer that covered much of a matching dress when arriving at the event.

She contrasted her monochrome outfit with a pair of white high-heeled shoes.

The social media figure’s gorgeous blonde hair draped over her shoulders and she accessorized silver jewelry.

Rae’s exit comes a month after his split from fellow TikTok star and former collaborator Bryce Hall.

The previous couple started appearing in videos together in 2019, after which they became two of the most followed content creators on the app.

On New Years Day in 2020, the 21-year-old social media personality uploaded a photo of the couple to his Instagram account that showed them kissing, although he later clarified that they weren’t not in a relationship.

The two went back and forth about their connection over the following months and began dating, although they never confirmed anything publicly.

In September of last year, Rae confirmed the two had gone their separate ways, but also noted that they would remain friends and collaborate on future projects.

However, the couple posted a video to YouTube a few months later in which they confirmed their relationship was back and answered questions from their fans.

Hall and his girlfriend maintained their connection for the following months before rumors of his alleged infidelity began to swirl after his trip to Las Vegas in February.

The following month, he took to his Twitter account to bluntly deny that he had cheated on Rae, who had chosen to handle the matter in private.

In late March, the Obsessed singer sat down for an interview with Zane Lowe, where she referred to Hall as her ex-boyfriend, apparently confirming that the two were done with each other.

The dancer also posted a video to his YouTube account to address his fan’s concerns and announce that the two have ultimately been separated.

Rae and Hall continued to unfollow each other on Instagram.