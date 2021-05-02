Jean Trebek explains why her husband Alex Trebek wanted to empower people

From his many philanthropic efforts to his strength in the face of pancreatic cancer, Alex Trebek has always sought to empower others to meet the challenges of their lives.

Trebek’s widow, Jean Trebek, spoke of this special quality of the late “Jeopardy!” host with TODAY co-host Savannah Guthrie as part of the NBC special “Inspiring America: The 2021 Inspiration List” on Saturday.

Trebek has been very open about his cancer diagnosis and the challenges he faced prior to his death at age 80 in November.

“I think one of Alex’s gifts was that he could be very purposeful and know that the truth wouldn’t hurt you, and he wanted to empower people to overcome whatever challenges they had in it. life with a feeling of inner strength, inner dignity, and love, ”said Jean Trebek.

She seeks to carry on her husband’s legacy by helping others during difficult times by continuing the charitable work that marked their 30-year marriage.

She recently dedicated a new homeless shelter in Los Angeles which was partly funded by Trebeks Across the Hope of the Valley Rescue Mission.

“He was deeply grateful to be part of the solution,” she said. “We have both seen the rise in homelessness. Now we have this wonderful bridge house that is being built to help people.

The couple have been involved in many causes over the years, including funding scholarships to Fordham University in New York, supporting United Service Organizations, donating space in a public park in the hills. of Hollywood and the financing of global projects through World vision.

They also made sure to pass this spirit of giving on to their three children, which included a trip to a village in Zambia to see a community center and a school that they helped fund.

“We decided to take the kids to Africa just to show them, ‘Look, this is where we need help,” “said Trebek. “And Alex and I were huge fans of that, actually showing it in our family.”

She also recalled a time in Ethiopia decades ago, when a young woman was so desperate that she offered her baby to Alex, which had a profound effect on him.

“I think at that point, meeting this woman, he was like, ‘Wow’, and then you are left (with), ‘What more can I do?'” Trebek said.

Much of the love he’s brought into the world through his charitable efforts and 36 years as the host of “Jeopardy!” was returned to him near the end of his life as his fans, peers, competitors and colleagues let him know how much he meant to them.

Contestant Dhruv Gaur almost made him cry in 2019 when he wrote We love you, Alex, with a heart design during Final Jeopardy.

“And when this contestant wrote that, you could see it, like, ‘Oh, don’t make me cry here, but I like it,'” said Trebek. ” I think it meant the world to him. “

Trebek’s dignity and courage during his cancer treatment also inspired another “Jeopardy!” champion, Jason Idalski, on his own journey against cancer. On the day of Trebek’s death, Idalski began to feel ill and was soon diagnosed with acute leukemia.

“Alex definitely inspired me with the way he treated his cancer,” Idalski told Savannah a few weeks ago. “There have been so many times that he must have been so sick, but he never let it go, never missed a step.”

Idalski said his leukemia is now in remission.

Jean Trebek is comforted by stories like this as she attempts to celebrate her memory while mourning the loss of the love of her life.

“I think now, speaking with you, I’m fine,” she said. “You know? I’m fine. I absolutely have moments of grief that have just come over me. I miss him a lot.”