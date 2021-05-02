Entertainment
Comics, Cards and Collectables hosted actor “Flash Gordon” for fans.
CANTON With a touch of respect, a dash of humility and a dose of childish astonishment, David VeneroseJr., Approached the autograph table on Saturday afternoon at Comics, cards and collectibles.
“I saw your movie when I was 10 … I was fascinated,” he exclaimed to Sam J. Jones, who played the lead character in the cult sci-fi movie. from 1980 “Flash Gordon”.
Jones gave a white-toothed smile.
Venerose, who came from Youngstown, is a little older now that he’s 50. The same is true for Jones, who is 66, but there is something about the memories of our youth that make us feel young again, even if only for a brief moment.
“Forty dollars for the first article,” Jones announced politely.
“Twenty dollars for the second item.”
“And a selfie is also an object.”
Venerose purchased four posters, which Jones signed for a total of $ 100. He threw the selfies away for free. It was worth it, said Venerose, a movie buff who joked with Jones for several minutes about movie history, as well as the names of the actors who had portrayed Gordon over the years.
Venerose suggested that Jones ask his agent to contact Elon Musk regarding the mogul’s SpaceX program. It seems like a good solution, said Venerose, a potential marketer goldmine.
The appearance at the comic book store at 724 Cleveland Ave. SW, was part of Jones’ 40th Anniversary Reunion World Tour. He was in Cleveland on Friday and is due to be in Columbus on Sunday.
Appearances like these are good for Jones and his fans, as well as store owner Tom Mattevi, who has watched a constant stream of men, women and children pass by his house, many buying some of his ongoing inventory. of road.
Jones was scheduled to appear from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
“But he said he was staying until everyone who wants an autograph gets one,” Mattevi said.
Christine Marcelli, from Canton, was your typical 52-year-old giddy when she greeted Jones. The actor, who once played Bo Derek’s husband in the movie “10,” still maintains a chiseled jaw and linebacker physique. And Marcelli wore a red dress, a tribute to Dale Arden’s character’s girlfriend, Gordon.
Marcelli remembers playing the soundtrack to the movie “Flash Gordon” years ago. At the time, she didn’t even realize that it had been recorded by rock supergroup Queen, all she knew was that she loved it.
“I tend to like all those campy sci-fi movies too,” she added.
Her husband, Dean Xides, stayed home on Saturday but wished her luck before heading to the store. He knows she can’t help herself when it comes to opportunities like this.
“Geeking out, he calls it,” Marcelli explained.
For the uninitiated, the character of Flash Gordon was created in a 1934 newspaper comic. It featured the intergalactic adventures of Flash Gordon, Arden, and scientist Dr. Hans Zarkov on the planet Mongo.
Flash Gordon had no connection with DC Comics’ character, Flash, the fastest man on the planet. In fact, Gordon was one of the few comic book stars who didn’t have superpowers. He was an ordinary guy.
The 1980 film was a modest box office success, grossing $ 27 million. It ranked 23rd in the world. It was a far cry from the $ 209 million raised by “The Empire Strikes Back”, but “Flash Gordon” drew more than the critically acclaimed 1980 hits “The Elephant Man” and “Raging Bull”.
Film critic Roger Ebert praised “Flash Gordon”.
“In a time when ‘Star Wars’ and its spinoff inspired special effects men to break their guts and make their interplanetary adventures look real, ‘Flash Gordon’ is happily willing to sound as bogus as he is. is ”, wrote Ebert in 1980..
Contact Tim at 330-580-8333 or
On Twitter: @tbotosREP
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]