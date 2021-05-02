Comics, Cards and Collectables hosted actor “Flash Gordon” for fans.

CANTON With a touch of respect, a dash of humility and a dose of childish astonishment, David VeneroseJr., Approached the autograph table on Saturday afternoon at Comics, cards and collectibles.

“I saw your movie when I was 10 … I was fascinated,” he exclaimed to Sam J. Jones, who played the lead character in the cult sci-fi movie. from 1980 “Flash Gordon”.

Jones gave a white-toothed smile.

Venerose, who came from Youngstown, is a little older now that he’s 50. The same is true for Jones, who is 66, but there is something about the memories of our youth that make us feel young again, even if only for a brief moment.

“Forty dollars for the first article,” Jones announced politely.

“Twenty dollars for the second item.”

“And a selfie is also an object.”

Venerose purchased four posters, which Jones signed for a total of $ 100. He threw the selfies away for free. It was worth it, said Venerose, a movie buff who joked with Jones for several minutes about movie history, as well as the names of the actors who had portrayed Gordon over the years.

Venerose suggested that Jones ask his agent to contact Elon Musk regarding the mogul’s SpaceX program. It seems like a good solution, said Venerose, a potential marketer goldmine.

The appearance at the comic book store at 724 Cleveland Ave. SW, was part of Jones’ 40th Anniversary Reunion World Tour. He was in Cleveland on Friday and is due to be in Columbus on Sunday.

Appearances like these are good for Jones and his fans, as well as store owner Tom Mattevi, who has watched a constant stream of men, women and children pass by his house, many buying some of his ongoing inventory. of road.

Jones was scheduled to appear from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

“But he said he was staying until everyone who wants an autograph gets one,” Mattevi said.

Christine Marcelli, from Canton, was your typical 52-year-old giddy when she greeted Jones. The actor, who once played Bo Derek’s husband in the movie “10,” still maintains a chiseled jaw and linebacker physique. And Marcelli wore a red dress, a tribute to Dale Arden’s character’s girlfriend, Gordon.

Marcelli remembers playing the soundtrack to the movie “Flash Gordon” years ago. At the time, she didn’t even realize that it had been recorded by rock supergroup Queen, all she knew was that she loved it.

“I tend to like all those campy sci-fi movies too,” she added.

Her husband, Dean Xides, stayed home on Saturday but wished her luck before heading to the store. He knows she can’t help herself when it comes to opportunities like this.

“Geeking out, he calls it,” Marcelli explained.

For the uninitiated, the character of Flash Gordon was created in a 1934 newspaper comic. It featured the intergalactic adventures of Flash Gordon, Arden, and scientist Dr. Hans Zarkov on the planet Mongo.

Flash Gordon had no connection with DC Comics’ character, Flash, the fastest man on the planet. In fact, Gordon was one of the few comic book stars who didn’t have superpowers. He was an ordinary guy.

The 1980 film was a modest box office success, grossing $ 27 million. It ranked 23rd in the world. It was a far cry from the $ 209 million raised by “The Empire Strikes Back”, but “Flash Gordon” drew more than the critically acclaimed 1980 hits “The Elephant Man” and “Raging Bull”.

Film critic Roger Ebert praised “Flash Gordon”.

“In a time when ‘Star Wars’ and its spinoff inspired special effects men to break their guts and make their interplanetary adventures look real, ‘Flash Gordon’ is happily willing to sound as bogus as he is. is ”, wrote Ebert in 1980..

