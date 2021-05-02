Marti Noxon thanks the vaccination clinic staff and volunteers for their In-N-Out truck lunch

“I was overwhelmed by their efficiency, kindness and compassion,” the producer said of the Kedren Community Care Clinic, where she received her first COVID-19 vaccine.

When Marti Noxon visited the Kedren Community Care Clinic to receive the first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine earlier this year, she was amazed at what she found in the southern facility of Los Angeles. “They were one of the first facilities in Los Angeles to break down barriers to receiving the vaccine, focusing not only on their community, but on all of Los Angeles,” says the producer and showrunner. “I was overwhelmed by their efficiency, kindness and compassion.”

Noxon then coordinated with the Kedren team to offer them lunch in an In-N-Out truck to thank them for their efforts. “I learned that it takes almost 200 staff and volunteers a day for their immunization program to run smoothly and Iknew wanted to do something to thank them. And who doesn’t love In-N-Out and some burgers and love? ”

She is not the only one to have heard about the vaccination operation led by Dr Jerry Abraham de Kedren, who made headlines not only for getting vaccines for vulnerable populations, but also for the way he orchestrated the distribution plans with the “Live, Work, Worship and Play” program. In addition to a long list of community and nonprofit partners, Kedren used mobile fleets, special community immunization events on weekends. end, pop-up sites, “Nite Vax” clinics to reach people at night.

“Last night we saw a bunch of fashionistas come in and it was almost like a club atmosphere with people jamming, playing music and dancing like they were literally coming out of the house to the club but instead from that, they were getting vaccines, ”Abraham explains. “At night, we can reach out to people who are working hard to put food on the table during the day. We have to meet them where they are.”

The methods serve as plans for vaccine distribution to other regions, both in the United States and around the world, and Abraham seeks to travel to help implement his initiatives to end the “loss of life”. unnecessary ”which continue to occur abroad while vaccination is slower. deployments. “We do it in a fair, just and just manner,” said Abraham Hollywood journalist, confirming that they are approaching nearly 160,000 distributed shots. “We figured out how to vaccinate people in South Los Angeles and I hope to help people around the world understand that as well. We still have a pandemic and we have to end it.”

Locally, they drew on a large pool of volunteers through pooled resources from the InternationalMedical Corps, AmeriCorps, American Red Cross, CalVolunteers, RN Response Network, CORE, clinical volunteers from USC, the ‘UCLA and Charles Drew University, and dozens of Angelenos getting started. More is needed, Abraham said. “We’re finally at the point where we have vaccines, but we can’t find the arms or the hands to administer them. It all takes a lot of funding and resources and it’s a regular struggle for Kedren. The last mile is not paid. for.”

As for those burgers, Abraham says lunch on April 15 was quite the day. “We have created a real festival environment. Everyone really appreciated it. We are outside and it was hot there so people are lining up [to get the vaccine] so seeing this gesture is humanity and kindness. These acts are making all the difference in the world right now. Forgive the pun, but I think Marti has been infected with this viral movement that we are creating in Kedren to help end this pandemic, ”said Abraham, praising his team and the many volunteers who are dedicating long hours to it. be part of the solution. “As much as we are heroes for Marti, she is a hero for us.”

A version of this story first appeared in the April 28 issue of The Hollywood Reporter magazine. Click here to subscribe.