James Gunn says fans ‘have no idea what’s to come’, teases DCEU connections





DC fans only have a few months to go before they get treated The suicide squad, but it won’t be the last you’ll see from James Gunn. The director is currently working on a spin-off starring John Cena as Peacemaker, and all of the content he shared on social media really put us in the spotlight. From showing off pictures of Cena in his costume to revealing the show’s influences, the more Gunn posts, the more excited we are to see. Peacemaker. Gunn’s recent tweets tease a broader connection with the DCEU as well as “awesomeness.” “Happy Friday! Just finished a great week of work with @JamesGunn and the #Peacemaker team, a great adventure has been made”, Steve Agee, who plays John Economos in The suicide squad and served as an on-set benchmark for King Shark, tweeted yesterday. “People have no idea what’s going to happen. #Peacemaker,” Gunn replied. A fan then asked Gunn, “James, will the Peacemaker show have references / be connected to the larger DCEU?” And Gunn simply replied, “Yes.” You can check out the tweets below: People have no idea what’s to come. #Peacemaker https://t.co/T9Uc4i4D6F – James Gunn (@JamesGunn) May 1, 2021 Yes. https://t.co/TnzI50jL5a – James Gunn (@JamesGunn) May 1, 2021 Recently, Gunn made it clear that you don’t want to get too attached to everyone. The suicide squad members. In fact, he recently joked about an “overly optimistic” death doll he saw online. “The first thing I had to do was ignore the potential backlash from murdering a character,” Gunn said. Geek’s lair. “I’m just the servant of the story, so all the story says is what I’m going to do, regardless of the repercussions on anything. I believe in the truth of the story. . I believe there was a story there that I had to say that I have no control over. “ As for Peacemaker, the series is also expected to feature Danielle Brooks as Leota Adebayo, Robert Patrick as Auggie Smith, Jennifer Holland as Emilia Harcourt, Steve Agee as John Economos, Chris Conrad as Vigilante, Christopher Heyerdahl as Captain Locke, Chukwudi Iwuji as Clemson Murn, Lochlyn Munro as Larry Fitzgibbon and Annie Chang as Sophie Song. What type of DCEU connections do you hope to see in Peacemaker? Let us know what you think in the comments! The suicide squad is slated to hit theaters and HBO Max on August 6, and Peacemaker is slated to debut on the streaming service sometime in 2022.







