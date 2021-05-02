Have fun in the sun at Hamilton Area YMCA Summer Camp

HAMILTON, NJ – Are your children ready to enjoy their summer surrounded by their friends? So, now is the time to sign up for the Hamilton Area YMCA Summer Camp which will not only provide you with fun memories, but also unforgettable memories.

Thanks to “screen-less” activities, summer campers will be able to resume their normal activities in a safe, healthy and friendly environment. The YMCA has worked hard to plan an exciting summer filled with arts and crafts, music, singing, science lab and dance in soccer, basketball, gaga, volleyball, swimming, special events fun and much more!

Kids see camp as a fun way to spend the summer in the sun and splash around in the pool, but parents understand that camp allows children to reap many benefits in life that will follow them in life for a long time to come. after sunset on their summer camp. days.

The YMCA of Hamilton said there are many benefits to attending a summer camp.

Social interaction: The camp is a social hub away from home and school where children learn to work with each other and with adult mentors, build relationships and deal with conflict.

Outdoor game: A national survey conducted by The Nature Conservancy found that only about 10% of children spend time outdoors every day. The children say that they are not interested, that they do not have access and are uncomfortable outside (insects, heat, etc.). Inside, they are increasingly attached to a digital existence and more detached from the natural world. The camp provides the perfect opportunity for children to see what they are missing in the great outdoors.

Self-confidence: During summer camp, children have the opportunity to be successful, whether in sports, swimming lessons or being wary of archery. Self-confidence is an essential ingredient in the growth of children because future decisions in life are based on how we see ourselves. We choose our careers, our relationships and make other important decisions that are strongly influenced by our self-confidence. Children gain self-confidence by taking action and achieving results, and by contributing to their community and to the common good. Through their hard work and accomplishments, they learn to value themselves.

Long-standing friendships: In a world that offers countless digital distractions, camp provides a place for kids to slow down, connect, and focus. Away from the pressures, etiquette, and social structure of school, one of the best parts of camp is the ability for children to make new friends that often turn into lifelong friendships.

Broader horizons: Throughout summer camp, kids learn to work with other kids to achieve common goals, whether it’s building Legos or winning a baseball game. While participating in various activities, children are exposed to different views and opinions. They will learn to accept that not everyone has the same outlook or beliefs as him. They will also learn that in order to achieve a goal with others, or to live and play in harmony, they must respect and work with differences. Summer camp creates an environment that encourages respect and consideration for others.

Creative points of sale: Creativity cannot be stifled at camp because campers don’t have to worry about getting a fail grade. By limiting this type of restriction, children can let their creativity run free.

Growth opportunities: Although camp is a summer rite of passage for children to play outside and learn to swim, they are unknowingly rewarded with personal development skills by participating in their favorite activities and trying out activities they have never tried before. In general, they will leave the camp with a stronger sense of identity and a better idea of ​​what they like, which can help them in class, in their relationships and in choosing a career path in the future.

Positive role models in camp staff: Children will have the opportunity to interact with positive role models. Camp counselors are typically young adults who choose to volunteer or work part-time during the summer. Children see these energetic counselors as “cool” and easier to understand than their parents. It helps children see what their own life might be like in a few years, and if the “cool counselor” has integrity and good character, a child is likely to emulate them too.

New experiences: Over the summer, kids can get sluggish without the intellectual stimulation of school, but camp provides mental stimulation in a fun way that kids can enjoy. Children get the chance to participate in activities that interest them and activities that they have never tried before.

Peace of mind: Many families depend on the camp for childcare during the summer. Working parents are looking to find a place where their children can enjoy the last drop of summer fun, but it is just as important that working parents have the confidence that their children are safe and well cared for. This has become particularly important in the world of COVID-19 in which we live. While children enjoy the freedom to play and choose the activities that interest them, the camp also provides a safe, nurturing and structured environment.

The Hamilton YMCA coordinators are college graduates working in education and child development with over 35 years of camp experience and 17 years of teaching experience. Counselors also have extensive training in welcoming children for the summer.

