One of Tollywood’s main stars and successful director of Telugu cinema will team up for a crazy project. We are talking about SSMB28 in the combination of reigning superstar Mahesh Babu and word enchantress Trivikram Srinivas.

Mahesh Babu and Trivikram Srinivas team up for third time, announce SSMB28

They got excited twice earlier with the classics Athadu and Khaleja. Additionally, Trivikram has reportedly prepared a winning storyline for Mahesh Babu and it will contain elements for all sections of the audience. While Athadu first marked Mahesh’s collaboration and Trivikram featured the actor in an action-packed role, the second film Khaleja showed Mahesh Babu in a brand new avatar.

After teasing with a video, SSMB28 is officially announced now with another video, much to the excitement of Mahesh Babus fans who have been waiting for the announcement for some time.

Filming for the film is starting soon, as it hits theaters in 2022 as a summer special. Known to be a commercial pucca artist, S Radhakrishna will produce the film under the Haarika & Hassine Creations banner. The films of the other actors and teams will be unveiled soon.

