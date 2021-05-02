Martin Rayner de Woodacre, the master of transformation – Marin Independent Journal

Courtesy of Martin Rayner Woodacre actor Martin Rayner, left, as Sigmund Freud’s Ghost.

Some may recognize Martin Rayner for playing the villainous Dr. Chaotica in “Star Trek: Voyager”. (Courtesy of Martin Rayner)

Rusty Ducks Cottage by Martin Rayner. (Courtesy of Martin Rayner)

Martin Rayner transformed the old Woodacre post office. (Courtesy of Martin Rayner)

Martin Rayner has been an actor for 50 years. (Courtesy of Martin Rayner)

Martin Rayner’s life has always been about transformation. Over the past 50 years as an actor, he has played everyone from Sigmund Freud with cancer, including in a series of 850 shows from “Freud’s Last Session” in New York to King Charles VI. from France in “Henry V” alongside Liev Schreiber to Shakespeare in the park of Central Park to the villainous Dr. Chaotica in a brief but iconic passage in “Star Trek: Voyager”.

After making his debut in London, he later moved to Dallas, where he was discovered by theater legend Adrian Hall and joined his company at the Dallas Theater Center, before performing in many varied productions across the country.

But, for the past five years, Rayner has moved to Woodacre, channeling his creativity into a new project transforming the old Woodacre post office into a Rusty Ducks cottage, a colorful spot for his real estate sales finds, stained glass shutters. homemade and a 100 – a year-old oak floor from a pub in his native England that he calls home when he’s not in his Los Angeles apartment.

He reprise his role as Freud in his ghostly form in “Now Hear This,” a PBS classical music documentary series, in the fall. The episode, titled “Beethovens Ghost,” was filmed in January with COVID protocols.

Q When were you bitten by the actor bug?

A I come from a poor family in England. My mother passed away at the age of 11, and my siblings and I learned to fend for ourselves. I was trained in physics and chemistry. I remember going to an interview for a lab job near London and suddenly realized right in the middle, it’s not me at all. I don’t know why the theater came, but it was like a light bulb was turning on. I hadn’t done any comedy and hadn’t seen a play except one from school, but as soon as I realized that, I never looked back. I ended up going to drama school and my life changed completely.

Q You’ve been battling cancer since 2006 and your aorta was dissected a few years ago. What have you learned from these experiences?

A I have had many rich experiences, I feel incredibly lucky. I met the Queen and played in the White House, all these different things. It made me realize that living in the present is a big secret. It really is the only time there is. My childhood was so difficult but it also gave me a lot of empathy and insight. That kind of background is what makes you as an actor able to take things deeper. The hardships and struggles that my life has presented to me have rewarded me as an actor.

Q What attracted you to the stage?

A I was a character actor and seemed to be best suited for the stage and had a good voice for the theater. I love the theater; it is an incredibly profession to try to master.

Q Looking back on your career, what stands out?

A My favorite thing I ever did was play Myshkin, the idiot, in “The Idiot”. I think it was the best thing I have ever done. Certainly by doing Freud, and I rang the Nasdaq bell like Freud once, some funny things came out of that show. There were only two of us in the series and we managed to keep all of those performances fresh and it took a lot of effort to do it. I was proud of it. And when George W. Bush was in the White House, and the war continued, the children of the soldiers were invited to the White House to celebrate Christmas because their parents were away and they asked us to do an excerpt from “A Christmas Carol ”, which was awesome, and I played Scrooge.

Q What was it like to be chosen for “Star Trek?”

A I was very surprised because for me it was a small job, but my son said, “Are you doing ‘Star Trek?’ It’s so cool. ”It was a wonderful experience, but what was also wonderful was when I was going to conventions and signing pictures. It’s a whole world on its own. People would bring me things and say, “You’re a collectible card” or “You’re in a book.” It was like what! The other day I was in San Rafael and these two young guys were doing fundraising for charities and I talked to them. One of them asked what I was doing and I always say theater actor and one of them said, “You don’t do television ? ”I said,“ Yeah, things like “Star Trek,” “They were so excited and started looking for me on Google, and all of a sudden I’m talking to these 20 year olds about a role that I have. played a long time ago.

Q How does it feel to reprise your role with Freud for the next show?

A These musicians were awesome. Being in the scene with them and listening to some moving music from Beethoven made acting so much easier. I did Freud in New York and Los Angeles and I said, “This is the end of Freud”, and suddenly I was there. It was easier because I knew Freud at that time and this role allowed me to be much more subtle than on stage. I really enjoyed being a naturalist as Freud for a change.