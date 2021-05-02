Executive producer Janet Mock slams Hollywood in her premiere speech





Executive producer and director of drama FX, Mock left attendees speechless this week during a massive Hollywood teardown.

The groundbreaking FX drama “Pose” kicked off its third and final season in a New York City premiere at Jazz at Lincoln Center on Thursday. But while the emotions aroused by the final arc of the ballroom series were inevitable, what was not expected was a mind-blowing speech from executive producer and director Janet Mock, who spoke on the industry, and of his own show, during a long withdrawal that left the participants stunned. (Via page six.) ‘During the 15 minute speech she complained about what the network was paying her, demanded better treatment for the trans community, shouted’ F-ck Hollywood ‘, revealed she had slept with someone on the show’s crew asked him. ‘Pose’ the actor’s boyfriend not to let her over infidelity, spoke out against the show’s quality of writing, and had a brief chat with co-creator and Hollywood mogul Ryan Murphy from the scene ”, we read in the story. Related Related At the start of his speech, Mock wondered aloud, “Why am I making $ 40,000 per episode?” Huh? ”Adding“ I’m angry! ”Referring to the pursuit of a higher salary and executive benefits. Apparently the hall went completely silent during the speech. “F * ck Hollywood… does that make you uncomfortable?” It should. It should make you shake in your bitch boots. It is telling the truth. That’s what “Pose” is, ”Mock said. Mock apparently also denounced the quality of the material coming out of the male writers room, addressing Murphy, “you brought … girls to help you.” “Who brought the girls?” She asked the show’s co-creator. “I did,” Murphy replied, “I wanted the girls to be there.” During the speech, she also addressed her boyfriend Angel Bismark Curiel, who plays Lil Papi Evangelista on the show, asking him to stand up in the room. “Today I was going to leave [Angel] come on, she said. “I was going to let you go, okay, but what did I do?” I fucked someone on the crew, didn’t I? According to the story, “During this reveal, one of the show’s guest stars could be heard panting and asking, ‘What’s going on?’ Mock added, “Angel, Angel. I’m not losing you. You hear me? You are very important to me. I don’t want to live alone in a house. I want you. You motherf * cker. Just there. This is who I want. I get what is mine. Mock also apologized to the series’ composer and writer and producer, Our Lady J for the behavior she did not reveal during the speech, but referred to as efforts to “give me back.” tall”. “I fucked you all. I forgot who I was. They want me to come here and pretend, ”Mock said. “I don’t need Hollywood, honey. You know why? Because I am free. Finally, Mock turned his attention back to the industry in general. “It’s a show, but it means so much to everyone to ‘make sure we allow black and brunette trans women to do it’ because it sounds good,” she said. “It makes you feel comfortable talking like that because then I don’t scare you to face the fucking truth.” You have trampled on us all. Register: Stay up to date with the latest film and TV news! Sign up for our email newsletters here.

