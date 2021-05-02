Invincible: 10 things they changed from the comics

Invincible recently wrapped up its first season on Amazon Prime with a shocking finale. Fans of the series exploring the comics for the first time will discover some key story changes from the original source material, in the long run Invincible comic series byThe walking deadcreator Robert Kirkman.

RELATED: 10 Best Animated Comedy Series Of The Decade

The changes to the anime adaptation range from fairly small to hugely significant, some of which are likely to have ripple effects on future seasons (seasons two and three have already been approved by Amazon). It could change the overall history of the comics, which spanned 144 issues over fifteen years.

ten The invincible name

Invincible is one of the most powerful characters in the show’s world, and his name reflects that. Mark Grayson develops superpowers and discovers that he looks a lot like his superhero dad, Omni-Man. In the series, it is Omni-Man who gives him the title of Mark.

In the comics, it played out differently. After confronting a bully at school, Mark is called into the principal’s office. The principal warns him that he is not “invincible” despite his good intentions. Mark fell in love with the name and adopted it as his superhero nickname.

9 Increased diversity

The show is more diverse than the original comic in its portrayals of characters. It starts with Mark himself, who on the show is Korean American and played by Steven Yeun, recently nominated for an Oscar for his performance in the must-see movie.Threatening.

Her mother, Debbie, is also Korean and played by Sandra Oh, who plays Eve on Kill Eve. Other big changes to the cast include Guardians of the Globe member Green Ghost who is now female, as well as Shrinking Ray who is also changing genders.

8 Scientist dog

Comics are a big part of the fictional world of Invincible as well as. In the original Image Comics version of the story, Mark is a fan of Science Dog, a superhero with a popular comic book. In the animated series, he is Seance Dog, with some visual allusions to the mystical character of Doctor Strange.

Seance Dog is described as a Jack Russell Terrier with mystical abilities, but there is no reason given for the switch from the comics to the series. In an interview, Robert Kirkman alluded to a legal reason being the culprit for the small but significant change.

7 Will’s sexuality

Another minor but significant change between the comics and the series concerns the character of Will, Mark’s best friend. On the show, Will came out as gay in the first episode of the first season. In the comics, this reveal didn’t happen until much later in the narrative.

RELATED: South Park Vs Family Guy – 5 Times South Park Has Going Too Far (& 5 Times The Family Guy Has)

This change is another example of the animated series reflecting a bit more of its time in terms of representation. Will’s sexuality is no secret like it was in the comics, and is simply part of who he is and accepted by Mark and his friends.

6 Meeting with the teens team

One of the first major developments in the original comic book series is Mark’s introduction to Teen Team, the Teen Titans analogue to the comic book world. In the comics, Mark runs into them on patrol shortly after developing his superpowers. In the series, it’s very different.

The group reunites in the series after an invasion by the Flaxan aliens (itself the subject of another change from the comics) and the situation is much more dire. The team is made up of some of the best characters Invincible, Atom Eve, Rex Splode, Dupli-Kate, and Robot.

5 Relationship with Atom Eve

Mark’s relationship with Atom Eve, his fellow Teen Team colleague, is arguably the core relationship throughout the comic book. In the comics, the relationship takes a long time to develop and unfolds quite organically over several years. The show brings them closer together earlier.

In the comics, she is in a romance with fellow Teen Teamer Rex Splode when she meets Mark. She leaves Rex and the team when she finds out that he is cheating on her with Dupli-Kate. It wasn’t until issue # 50 of the series that Mark and Atom Eve kissed for the first time and cemented their relationship.

4 Death of the Guardians of the Globe

One of the biggest shocks of the original comics was the murder of the Guardians of the Globe at the hands of Mark’s father, the superhero Omni-Man. This shocking event plays out in the tenth issue of the comic book series, but occurs at the end of the first episode of the animated series.

This change alters the perception of Omni-Man and the context of the arc between him and his son. The death of the team is also much more violent and bloody than in the comics, with Omni-Man taking out each member of the legendary team one by one until they are gone.

3 Donald’s death

The shocking deaths of the Guardians of the Globe are just the beginning for Omni-Man. In an effort to cover up his crime, he goes after the World Defense Agency and all assets to cover up his crime. This includes Donald Ferguson, his friend and his ally. Donald dies in the series, but not in the comics.

RELATED: 15 Adventure Time Characters So Good They Need Their Own Shows

Donald survives in the comics throughout the comic book series and is ultimately discovered as an android. On the show, he dies while trying to destroy Omni-Man by detonating a bomb. Unfortunately, very little slows down Omni-Man.

2 Invasion of the Flaxxans

One of the major aspects of the early comics is the invasion of Flaxxan’s alien army. It’s also in the show, but the circumstances are different. The comics team up with Mark and his father to take on the invaders and Flaxans to ultimately capture Omni-Man and bring him back to their home planet.

In the series, Omni-Man is unable to fight off the Guardians of the Globe, so Mark fends off the invasion with the teen team in the first adventure together. The Flaxans are major villains in the comics and it is likely that they will continue to be a part of the series.

1 Omni-Man leaves the earth

With the circumstances of the Flaxan invasion having changed thanks to the Guardians Of The Globe reveal at the start of the series, the domino effect is in full swing in the Season 1 finale. At the end of the episode, Omni- Man voluntarily leaves Earth rather than completing his initial mission for the Viltrumite Empire.

In the comics, Omni-Man is kidnapped by the Flaxans and he leads a revolution on their homeworld that upsets their ultimate invasion plans. While he can still do it on the show, his arc seems to have changed now that the truth about his character and his mission has been revealed to his son.

NEXT: Big Mouth – 5 Rawest Moments (& 5 That Touched Our Hearts)



following

5 times the Joker was a monster (and 5 times he was a clown)







About the Author