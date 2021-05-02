The actor in ‘Star Trek’, ‘The A-Team’ and the movies was 74 – Deadline





Nathan Jung, best known for his portrayal of Genghis Khan in the original Star Trek series, who died on April 24 at the age of 74. The location and cause of death have not been disclosed by his friend and lawyer, Timothy Tau. Jung began his acting career in 1969 with a role of Genghis Khan in the episode “The Savage Curtain” of the original. Star Trek. From that launch pad he moved on to many guest shots on some of the biggest TV shows of the 1970s and 1980s including M * A * S * H ​​*, Starsky & Hutch, CHiPs, General Hospital, Manimal, Riptide, Hunter, Sanford and sons, and Kung Fu. In the 1990s he worked on Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman, Martial Law and Burke’s Law. Jung can also claim to be one of the few actors to have worked with Bruce Lee and his son, Brandon Lee. Opposite Bruce, Jung appeared in a 1969 episode of Here are the brides. Along with Brandon, Jung played a gunman in the 1992 film Rapid fire and appeared as director of the Bonsai Club in Showdown in Little Tokyo. His other film credits include Kentucky Fried Movie, Big Trouble in Little China, Black Rain, American Yakuza, Beverly Hills Ninja, Darkman, The Shadow and Longshot. He also played Leslie Nielsen’s right-hand man in the 1993 comedy Surf Ninjas. In his last role in 2016, Jung was the narrator of Tau’s “Nathan Jung vs. Bruce Lee», A short documentary that tells about his meeting with Bruce Lee on Here are the brides. Jung is survived by his nephew, Keith Jung.







