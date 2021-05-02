Entertainment
Hollywood Rewind | I’m Not There: A bizarre and inventive biopic about Bob Dylan
Biopics can often be very boring, especially when they diverge into hagiography territory. Most biopics seek to glorify the person they represent onscreen, with the grays carefully hidden behind a smokescreen by the filmmaker. Many of them seem repeated and out of date, not because the subject is dated, but because of its treatment. However, the 2007 movie I’m Not There was anything but a formula. I had never laid eyes on such an inventive biographical film.
Directed and co-written by Todd Haynes, I’m Not There was inspired by the life and music of Pulitzer-winning singer-songwriter Bob Dylan. Dylan, closing 80 years, has been relevant for at least half a century now. And over those 50 years, it has constantly reshaped itself, just like the film in question. First of all, he was a folk musician inspired by the legendary Woodie Guthrie. Then he started experimenting with electric guitars and pop type sounds. In the 70s, Dylan was drawn to country music, until finally, in the 90s, he found his way back to his blues pop-rock roots.
Now, to make a film about such a shifting and culturally resonant American icon, you have to think outside the box. If Haynes had gone the traditional route, we would have been denied the chance to see the nuances and sheer novelty of his work. Fortunately, he didn’t, and what we have now is a different school of creating biopics. The one who, despite all the imitations, hardly falls on his back. What matters of course is that I’m Not There is backed by a stellar cast of Cate Blanchett, Heath Ledger, Christian Bale, Ben Whishaw, Richard Gere and Marcus Carl Franklin. Although Dylan’s name is barely mentioned throughout the film, you can feel his presence in all of the cast. Dylan is represented by six artists, who are actually four men, a child and a woman. Weird but it fits the multifaceted personality of Bob Dylan.
Special thanks to the casting director for choosing these talented individuals as they bring a lot more life and color to the film which may otherwise seem a bit slow to someone who is not an admirer of Dylan. However, no one stands out in the film like Oscar winner Cate Blanchett. What a force of nature this actor! Every frame she fills in the film lights up, a feat in itself, considering all of her portions are black and white. There is a press conference sequence that comes to mind, where Cate like Jude wonders why he decided to turn his back on folk music in favor of a more commercial flavor. The body language and the low, husky voice are strongly reminiscent of Dylan. With her sleek figure, curly hair, long artistic fingers and slight damage, Cate outshines the rest of the Dylans in a wide stretch.
Back to Hollywood: Donnie Brasco | Sicario | Edge of tomorrow | Spy Kids | Godzilla of 1998 | The others | Telephone booth | Wild | Scream | The Godfather II | A beautiful day | True Romance | Little Women | Face to face | Pulp Fiction | Crouching tiger, hidden dragon | The Age of Innocence | Mean Girls | Die Hard | Never been kissed | Citizen Kane | Kill Bill Volume I | Terminator 2 Judgment Day | Titanic | Heat | Home alone | Jerry Maguire | Brief meeting | The Truman Show | The deer hunter | The brilliant | Clueless | Ferris Bueller’s day off | Blue velvet | Taxi driver | The Lord of the Rings I | Zero Dark Thirty | The Godfather | Say anything | Warm body | Bright Star | Malcolm X | Stardust | Red eyes | Notting Hill | Fargo | Virgin suicides | The Breakfast Club | Nice to meet you | Walk the line | Blood Diamond | Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban | Mortal Kombat | Madison County Bridges | Edward in the Silver Hands | Breakfast at Tiffany’s | She must have it | Ever After | The devil wears Prada | The matrix | Creed | Mulan | Ratatouille | Shutter Island | Sound | Society of the Dead Poets | Insomnia in Seattle | Waitress | Pride and Prejudice | The Dark Knight | Before sunset | School of rock | About a boy | Some good men | 50/50 | Start over | Brooklyn | Drive | Chocolate | Batman begins | 10 things I hate about you | The deceased | Freedom writers | Pretty woman | Dan in real life | Jurassic Park | Tangled | Meet Joe Black | Monsters’ Ball | Eternal Sunshine of the Flawless Spirit | You have mail | Half Nelson | Fight Club | Doubt | American Psycho | Julie and Julia | Forrest Gump | The silence of the lambs | Finding Neverland | Roman Holidays | American History X | Tropic Thunder | Before sunrise | Woman’s perfume | Finding Forrester | Sixteen candles
It seemed that Cate was having fun being Dylan and that pleasure translated well on the screen. Director Haynes, speaking with the Rolling Stones, explained why he thought of Cate for the role – “It was written and designed as an actress to play the role of Jude from the start, before I knew it would be. Cate. It was really just that moment in Dylans life. What was crazy about Dylan’s appearance in 1966 was that emaciated body, gigantic hair, flying hands, and the sort of weird puppet figure who obviously explored drugs and lived on the edge. After the motorcycle accident, there were no flying hands, no big hair, no tiny, skinny body. This Dylan was gone forever. It’s such a famous image of Dylan. I wanted to try and reintroduce it with the culture shock value of seeing this for the first time in 1965, 66. So I thought an actress could be interesting.
And the result was electrifying because Cate walked as Dylan walked next, held his cigarette as he did, hurt by his words, much like Dylan himself. No wonder then that she was nominated for an Oscar for her performance in the film.
You can watch I’m Not There on Google Play.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]