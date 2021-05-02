Hollywood Rewind | I’m Not There: A bizarre and inventive biopic about Bob Dylan

Biopics can often be very boring, especially when they diverge into hagiography territory. Most biopics seek to glorify the person they represent onscreen, with the grays carefully hidden behind a smokescreen by the filmmaker. Many of them seem repeated and out of date, not because the subject is dated, but because of its treatment. However, the 2007 movie I’m Not There was anything but a formula. I had never laid eyes on such an inventive biographical film.

Directed and co-written by Todd Haynes, I’m Not There was inspired by the life and music of Pulitzer-winning singer-songwriter Bob Dylan. Dylan, closing 80 years, has been relevant for at least half a century now. And over those 50 years, it has constantly reshaped itself, just like the film in question. First of all, he was a folk musician inspired by the legendary Woodie Guthrie. Then he started experimenting with electric guitars and pop type sounds. In the 70s, Dylan was drawn to country music, until finally, in the 90s, he found his way back to his blues pop-rock roots.

Now, to make a film about such a shifting and culturally resonant American icon, you have to think outside the box. If Haynes had gone the traditional route, we would have been denied the chance to see the nuances and sheer novelty of his work. Fortunately, he didn’t, and what we have now is a different school of creating biopics. The one who, despite all the imitations, hardly falls on his back. What matters of course is that I’m Not There is backed by a stellar cast of Cate Blanchett, Heath Ledger, Christian Bale, Ben Whishaw, Richard Gere and Marcus Carl Franklin. Although Dylan’s name is barely mentioned throughout the film, you can feel his presence in all of the cast. Dylan is represented by six artists, who are actually four men, a child and a woman. Weird but it fits the multifaceted personality of Bob Dylan.

Special thanks to the casting director for choosing these talented individuals as they bring a lot more life and color to the film which may otherwise seem a bit slow to someone who is not an admirer of Dylan. However, no one stands out in the film like Oscar winner Cate Blanchett. What a force of nature this actor! Every frame she fills in the film lights up, a feat in itself, considering all of her portions are black and white. There is a press conference sequence that comes to mind, where Cate like Jude wonders why he decided to turn his back on folk music in favor of a more commercial flavor. The body language and the low, husky voice are strongly reminiscent of Dylan. With her sleek figure, curly hair, long artistic fingers and slight damage, Cate outshines the rest of the Dylans in a wide stretch.

It seemed that Cate was having fun being Dylan and that pleasure translated well on the screen. Director Haynes, speaking with the Rolling Stones, explained why he thought of Cate for the role – “It was written and designed as an actress to play the role of Jude from the start, before I knew it would be. Cate. It was really just that moment in Dylans life. What was crazy about Dylan’s appearance in 1966 was that emaciated body, gigantic hair, flying hands, and the sort of weird puppet figure who obviously explored drugs and lived on the edge. After the motorcycle accident, there were no flying hands, no big hair, no tiny, skinny body. This Dylan was gone forever. It’s such a famous image of Dylan. I wanted to try and reintroduce it with the culture shock value of seeing this for the first time in 1965, 66. So I thought an actress could be interesting.

And the result was electrifying because Cate walked as Dylan walked next, held his cigarette as he did, hurt by his words, much like Dylan himself. No wonder then that she was nominated for an Oscar for her performance in the film.

You can watch I’m Not There on Google Play.