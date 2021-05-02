Cobra Kai announces season 4 wrap with Kickass pic





Cobra Kai’s William Zabka confirms that the cast and crew wrapped up filming for Season 4 of the hit Netflix series with an action-packed pic.

Cobra Kai Star William Zabka has revealed that production for Season 4 has ended. “After 3 and a half months of production, I’m proud to say that # CobraKaiSeason4 is officially over!” Zabka wrote on Instagram, alongside a photo of himself wearing a mask and standing in front of a mirror in a fighting stance. He added: “Ready ???! LET’S BEGIN !!!” RELATED: Netflix’s Cobra Kai Enters Action Figure Dojo With Diamond In February, it was announced that production of season 4 of the series had started. “There is no more time to train,” read the official Cobra Kai Twitter page at the time. “Season 4 is officially underway.” The post also featured a photo from the script for the first episode of the new season, titled “Let’s Get Started.” It was also noted while Cobra KaiCarmen Diaz of Vanessa Rubio and Tory Nichols of Peyton List will be regulars in Season 4. Keep scrolling to keep reading

Click the button below to start this article in quick view. RELATED: Netflix Defines Witcher, Cobra Kai, and You Free Windows WhileCobra KaiSeason 4 of Season 4 currently does not have a premiere date set, Netflix has given an approximation of when it will be ready to debut on its streaming service. In April, Netflix said thatThe Karate KidThe spinoff series will likely debut in the fourth quarter of 2021. Meanwhile,Cobra Kaifans can rejoice in knowing that the mansion inhabited by Daniel LaRusso in the now-owned Netflix series recently hit the market in Marietta, Georgia. Built in 2008, the home measures 9,214 square feet and includes six bedrooms and seven bathrooms. It is listed at $ 2.65 million. RELATED: Netflix Defines Witcher, Cobra Kai, and You Free Windows Season 3 of Cobra Kai ended with a pair of fights between Tory and Sam and Miguel and Trevor inside the LaRusso house. The season finale episode also ended with Johnny’s son Robby training with John Kreese in Cobra Kai, suggesting the teenager had rejected his father again. Located 34 years after the events of 1984 The karate kid, Cobra Kai originally broadcast on YouTube Premium (then known as YouTube Red) on May 2, 2018. After the first two seasons, YouTube agreed to release the series, and it was picked up by Netflix. Cobra Kai stars William Zabka, Ralph Macchio, Courtney Henggeler, Xolo Mariduea, Mary Mouser, Tanner Buchanan, Jacob Bertrand, Gianni DeCenzo, Peyton List and Martin Kove. Seasons 1, 2 and 3 are currently available to stream on Netflix. Season 4 currently does not have a premiere date. KEEP READING: Netflix Defines Witcher, Cobra Kai, and You Free Windows Source: Instagram Batman: Bird of Prey Returns to Gotham

