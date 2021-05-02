Connect with us

Entertainment

Gulshan Devaiah on his decade-long Bollywood trip: my heart has been broken a few times

Avatar

Published

2 mins ago

on

By


bredcrumb bredcrumb

New

oi-Madhuri V

|

Gulshan Devaiah made his Bollywood debut with Anurag Kashyap’s

That girl in yellow boots
in 2010 and starred in films like

Shaytan,

Hate story,

Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela,

Hunterrr
and

Mard Ko Dard Nahin Hota
among others.

Recently, the actor completed 10 years in the Hindi film industry. To mark this milestone, Gulshan wrote a note that said, “I am better now, than ten years from today. All the better in every way. I came with dreams in my eyes and fire in the belly. Some came true, not too early, And fire, it’s still going. I learned so much and I didn’t learn too, I was lucky … Yeah that ‘ is true. It was a good trip, not a big one, But hey! I’m just starting, I’m far from done. I feel pride, because I did it myself, but like I said, I also had a little fortune. Thanks for your supportive love, On an endless river, I row my boat. “

gulshan-devaiah

While speaking with Hindustan Times, Gulshan Devaiah spoke of his self-made poem and was quoted as saying, “I can’t call this a poem. It was my attempt to write and rhyme it afterwards. to have seen Gully Boy. been like a pioneer. “

ALSO READ: Gulshan Devaiah, Kallirroi Tziafeta, end of the 8-year marriage; “ We are divorced out of court, ” says Gulshan

Reflecting a ten-year journey, the

Junooniyat
The actor said he was happy with the way things turned out for him and had no regrets.

“I have absolutely no regrets, all of the choices and decisions that I have made in those 10 years. Sometimes it’s still amazing for a person like me, who has come from Bangalore with no experience. my family had no experience or anything to do with the entertainment industry except the performing arts. Having come from there to eventually make a career in the Hindi film industry, I got lucky, ”Gulshan said.

However, the actor admitted that he also had his fair share of problems and told the tabloid: “Yes, my heart has been broken a few times. lose. That’s life. “

READ ALSO: Vijay Deverakonda’s brother returns to Gulshan Devaiah for comment on star Arjun Reddy

Gulshan said he chooses to focus on the positives rather than the negatives. “People want to work with me, write good things about me. They pour out so much love on all the work that I have done. I received so much positivity. You can focus on the things that they didn’t accomplish, but I choose to focus on the things that I managed to achieve. There are people who sometimes say that I am an inspiration to them. It surprises me because I never intended to be. I just wanted to do my thing. It all really motivates me and tells me that I am doing something right. There is a sense of pride in having done everything on my own. At the same time, I will never deny that there is absolutely no fortune at stake, ”the Hindustan Times said.

Workwise, Gulshan Devaiah to be seen in Sonakshi Sinha’s digital debut soon

Fallen.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos



picture credit

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: