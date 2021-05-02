Gulshan Devaiah on his decade-long Bollywood trip: my heart has been broken a few times

Gulshan Devaiah made his Bollywood debut with Anurag Kashyap’s



That girl in yellow boots

in 2010 and starred in films like



Shaytan,



Hate story,



Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela,



Hunterrr

and



Mard Ko Dard Nahin Hota

among others.

Recently, the actor completed 10 years in the Hindi film industry. To mark this milestone, Gulshan wrote a note that said, “I am better now, than ten years from today. All the better in every way. I came with dreams in my eyes and fire in the belly. Some came true, not too early, And fire, it’s still going. I learned so much and I didn’t learn too, I was lucky … Yeah that ‘ is true. It was a good trip, not a big one, But hey! I’m just starting, I’m far from done. I feel pride, because I did it myself, but like I said, I also had a little fortune. Thanks for your supportive love, On an endless river, I row my boat. “

While speaking with Hindustan Times, Gulshan Devaiah spoke of his self-made poem and was quoted as saying, “I can’t call this a poem. It was my attempt to write and rhyme it afterwards. to have seen Gully Boy. been like a pioneer. “

Reflecting a ten-year journey, the



Junooniyat

The actor said he was happy with the way things turned out for him and had no regrets.

“I have absolutely no regrets, all of the choices and decisions that I have made in those 10 years. Sometimes it’s still amazing for a person like me, who has come from Bangalore with no experience. my family had no experience or anything to do with the entertainment industry except the performing arts. Having come from there to eventually make a career in the Hindi film industry, I got lucky, ”Gulshan said.

However, the actor admitted that he also had his fair share of problems and told the tabloid: “Yes, my heart has been broken a few times. lose. That’s life. “

Gulshan said he chooses to focus on the positives rather than the negatives. “People want to work with me, write good things about me. They pour out so much love on all the work that I have done. I received so much positivity. You can focus on the things that they didn’t accomplish, but I choose to focus on the things that I managed to achieve. There are people who sometimes say that I am an inspiration to them. It surprises me because I never intended to be. I just wanted to do my thing. It all really motivates me and tells me that I am doing something right. There is a sense of pride in having done everything on my own. At the same time, I will never deny that there is absolutely no fortune at stake, ”the Hindustan Times said.

Workwise, Gulshan Devaiah to be seen in Sonakshi Sinha’s digital debut soon



Fallen.