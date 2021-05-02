Entertainment
In Oprah’s new interview, Elliot Page discusses her “life-saving” transition and the importance of supports and resources for trans youth.
In his first TV interview since coming out as transgender, actor Elliot Page said gender-affirming healthcare ‘saves lives’ and warned of deadly consequences of legislative attacks on human rights. transgender.
In a candid conversation with Oprah Winfrey on her show “The Oprah Conversation” on Friday, Page discussed his difficult journey out and the relief he has felt since, telling Winfrey he wanted to show how much resources and adequate health care is essential for transgender people. people.
Page came out as transgender in December, and in an interview with Time magazine in March, he announced that he had undergone high-level surgery. When speaking to Winfrey on Friday, Page said he felt more like himself and that little moments, like seeing himself in a mirror, led to “tears of joy.”
“He comes out of the shower and the towel is around your waist and you look at yourself in the mirror and you’re just like, ‘Here I am.’ And I don’t have the moment when I’m panicked. I don’t have all these little moments, ”Page said. “Just being in a T-shirt. It’s being able to touch my chest and feel comfortable in my body – for this, probably the first time.”
Now, Page said, he has a “new energy, because it’s such a liberating and liberating experience.”
He described the experience as a “interesting dichotomyHe said, “On some level it sounds like the most miraculous and amazing thing and it’s kind of an oh, here I am experience as well.
But, he explained to Winfrey, this new feeling is one of privilege. “A lot of the privilege that I have, the ability to be here sitting here right now, is really because of so many trans women of color who have consistently put their lives on the line throughout history.” , Elliot said. “I’m grateful to have access to the resources I had because I don’t know what would have happened if I hadn’t.”
Page told Winfrey he decided to be open about having had high-level surgery to show how important sex-affirming healthcare is to him – and to others. . “I wanted to share with people how much it has changed my life. And I want people to know that not only that, you know, has changed my life. I believe it saves lives, and it does. for so many people, ”Page said.
Page also pointed out a surge in legislation which aims to attack the rights of transgender people, especially young people. Lawmakers introduced more than 75 bills in 2020 and 2021 that specifically target transgender youth. Many of these bills dictate the type of health care transgender children can receive and their access to school activities.
“There is such an attack on trans health care right now, when there is already such a lack of access or trans people not even wanting to go to the doctor. What you hear from some lawmakers is actually complete and absolute – they’re lies about what they’re saying about health care, ”Page said. “And the reality of health care is that it is supported by medical institutions and it saves lives. And if you do that and don’t allow trans kids to play sports either, the kids will die, and it really is that simple. “
Project Trevor previously told CBS News that preliminary data from the organization’s 2021 survey shows more than 90% of LGBTQ youth say recent politics have had a negative influence on their well-being. And a March report from the organization estimated that every 45 seconds at least one LGBTQ person in the United States, aged 13 to 24, attempted to kill themselves.
Page told Winfrey he hopes that greater awareness of the experiences of transgender people will create a better understanding of the issues they face.
“With this platform that I have, the privilege that I have and knowing the pain, the difficulties and the struggles that I have faced in my life – not to mention what so many other people are facing. ”Said Page,“ It seemed absolutely crucial and important to me to share this. “
