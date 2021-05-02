Entertainment
Dwayne Johnson Birthday | 7 of the most expensive items belonging to Hollywood star Dwayne Johnson aka the Rock
7 most expensive items belonging to Dwayne Johnson
Highlights
- Dwayne Johnson has an estimated net worth of around $ 330 million
- The 10-time world champion, who was also WWE’s first African-American world champion, left the company to pursue an acting career in 2004,
- 2013 movie Fast & Furious 6 grossed him $ 788.7 million
Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson is one of the most successful wrestlers in WWE history. The athlete, who has also made a hugely successful transition to film, celebrates his birthday on May 2. The wrestler turned actor, part of famous movie franchisees Fast Furious and Jumanji, is, in fact, one of the highest paid actors in Hollywood.
In fact, according to media reports, Dwayne Johnson has an estimated net worth of around $ 330 million. The former WWE Superstar makes $ 64.5 million a year, beating celebrities like Robert Downey Jr. and Brad Pitt.
Needless to say, with all this money, Dwayne must own a few sweet things. The 10-time world champion, who was also the company’s first African-American world champion, left WWE to pursue an acting career in 2004, but returned in 2011 as a part-time artist until ‘in 2013.
Her first main film role was in the 2002 film, The Scorpion King. The 2015 movie Furious 7 grossed him $ 1.5 billion, while San Andreas as of the same year, he pocketed $ 474 million. The 2013 film Fast & Furious 6 earned him $ 788.7 million.
On Dwayne Johnson’s birthday, here are 7 of the most expensive items he owns.
A Rs 208 crore mansion in Beverly Hills
WWE superstar turned actor Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson recently purchased a new residential property in Beverly Park worth almost Rs 208 crore. Dwayne, who has become one of the newest members of the Guarded Community. most exclusive and expensive in Los Angeles, will have Eddie Murphy and Denzel Washington as neighbors.
Built using Mediterranean sensibilities, the home boasts of a 2,500 square foot detached guesthouse, nearly 18,000 square feet of living space, and is set on over 3.6 acres of usable land.
He owns one of the most exotic cars in the world
Dwayne Johnson showed up at the premiere of Ballers in a Pagani Huayra. The car is custom made, so the price of the vehicle varies from customer to customer, but a regular Pagani is worth at least $ 1 million.
According to the superstar, only 100 of these beauties exist on the planet and it can go from 0 to 60 km / hour in just 2.9 seconds. He also owns a Ford F150 and a Rolls-Royce Wraith which he bought for $ 0.15 million and $ 0.4 million respectively.
Gulfstream G650 Private Jet
Yes, you read that correctly, Dwayne Johnson owns a Private Jet Gulfstream G650. The price of this private jet is $ 65 million. It is one of the fastest private jets in the world and other celebrities who own one are Jeff Bezos, Robert Kraft, Elon Musk, Christiano Ronaldo, Steven Spielberg and Oprah Winfrey.
Iron paradise
One of Dwayne Johnson’s biggest buys was Iron Paradise. The Iron Paradise is a traveling gym that the actor himself built to maintain his fitness regimen. Not only did he pay for all the equipment inside, but he also paid for it to travel around the world.
Farms
Dwayne owns a farm just outside of Charlottesville, Virginia where he goes to relax and unwind. He often posts pictures there with his family and also takes pictures with the animals. The actor also purchased a historic 46-acre estate outside of Atlanta. At the center of the expansive property is a 14,000 square foot mansion with eight bedrooms.
Rolex
The Rock bought his first Rolex for $ 35,000 when he was a wrestler. Before that, he wore a fake for years to remember to buy a real one when he could afford it. However, it turned out that he broke it while struggling and never ended up replacing it. He bought one as a gift for a co-star on The Scorpion King, which he accidentally hit.
Seven dollar production
It turns out that Dwayne is not only a great wrestler and actor, but he’s also a great businessman. Founded by Dwayne Johnson and Dany Garcia, the company creates innovative and creative content for movies, television, and more. She has been part of films such as Jumanji, Hobbs and Shaw, etc. The business is worth millions and is one of the actor’s most expensive investments.
