Elizabeth Daily recorded some of Tommy’s lines just before giving birth

Throughout the 90s, Rugrats was a televised phenomenon. Young children and adults all loved to see what kind of chaos the beloved group of toddlers would follow.

With a worldview for children, the show’s success helped elevate Nickelodeon’s status as a must-watch. Today, children of this generation fondly remember watching Tommy, Chuckie and Angelica navigate their day-to-day lives. And while the show was funny, many of the actors voicing the characters faced some hilarious situations.

Context of the “ Rugrats ”

Back in the late 80s and early 90s, The simpsons was a huge success. Arlene Klasky and her then-husband Gabor Csupo ran the production and animation company working on the show. This is where the characters turned yellow and Marge got her signature blue hair. The two went on to create Rugrats, inspired by their two young sons and what would happen if babies could talk.

In an interview with Weekly entertainment, Klasky said she didn’t want their characters to look like typical Saturday morning cartoons. “Our aesthetic was quirky and quirky. Personally, I didn’t draw like Disney did. I drew artistic drawings, cartoons, cartoons. And Gabor comes from traditional animation, but he’s a visionary. We both loved European art and Japanese animation. Some people found our style ugly. We thought it was beautiful.

Csupo agreed, “We started drawing crazy looking babies. And the more outrageously funny they looked, the more we loved them.

A hit on their hands

The show has always been a success, from the start. It was different enough to attract attention, but it still gave parents the peace of mind to let their kids watch it. Over the years, the characters have become more complex and the series has gained even more popularity. In 1994, Rugrats went into syndication, and that’s when its popularity really exploded. According to The New Yorker, the show has attracted 26 million viewers per week, making it one of the best cable programs around.

New shows started again in 1996, and a slew of films followed due to its popularity. A 2001 special “All Growed Up” celebrated the show’s tenth anniversary and served as a pilot for its own spinoff series after The Crew ten years later. The sequel aired from 2003 to 2008.

In 2018, Nickelodeon and Paramount announced a Rugratsthe restart was in progress. Starring all of the original voice actors, as well as new characters, the series is planning a return to entertain a whole new generation of fans.

Most of the voice actors are women

While some of the main characters of Rugrats are boys, their voices belong to women. EG (Elizabeth) Daily and Christine Cavanaugh are the voices of Tommy and Chuckie, respectively.

This should come as no surprise since Nancy Cartwright is well known for her role as the voice of Bart Simpson. The show’s success meant that Daily and Cavanaugh were always busy. So busy that Daily told an interesting story about one of their more unusual recording experiences.

Mental Floss reports that Daily continued to work while she was in labor. “The engineer told me, ‘Your contractions are coming very quickly now.’ And I was like, “No, I’m fine.” Very soon after, I had my daughter. Phew, talk about his dedication to his profession! She voiced the character of Tommy Pickles for the entire 13-year series and its spinoff series.

While considering relaunching her role as Tommy in the reboot, more recently she was on The voice. Too fabulous reports that she auditioned in 2013 and stunned the judges. She joined Team Blake but lost in the round of 16.