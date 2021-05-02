Not an easy job, but the idea is to save lives





Bollywood actor Sonu Sood says he received at least 30,000 messages for help every day



With the second wave of COVID-19 getting more intense day by day, Sonu Sood got busy again. This time around, people in distress across the country are asking the Bollywood actor to help him organize hospital beds, oxygen supplies, Remdesivir and other life-saving drugs. Helping people get oxygen, medicine and hospital beds is more satisfying than delivering a 100 crore movie, says the 47-year-old actor, who has been in the headlines for a year and a half for serving the needy amid the pandemic. He is currently inundated with countless SOS calls and at least 30,000 messages every day on his personal mobile number, keeping him busy for most of the day. Every day, I personally answer at least hundreds of calls and receive at least 30,000 messages. The calls and requests for help are only increasing day by day, he said in a phone conversation with The Hindu from Mumbai. The actor, who recently finished filming his role for Chiranjeevi with Acharya and Akshay Kumars Prithviraj, said balancing his finances, family and work life is a thing of the past for him and he only thinks about those in need. When you think about finances and family, you can’t do the service. You have to keep doing it and moving, and God will guide you, he said. Declaring his nationwide philanthropic work an impossible task, Mr Sood says he had been doing it for a year and a half and was spending sleepless nights trying to make things right for those in need. ’emergency. These days I’m up for at least 22 hours, talking to people on the phone and arranging whatever they want. I start my day at 5:40 a.m. and over several days, I go to bed after seeing the sun rise the following days, he admits. It’s not an easy job, he admits, adding, but I feel very happy when I am able to get a hospital bed or a Remdesivir or an oxygen cylinder for migrant workers and students. who are in need and who are stranded by plane. Asked about the duration of his philanthropy, he says it never ends now. This thing has become an integral part of my life and will continue. It will go on forever. We can’t sleep when people are waiting outside hospitals looking for beds, says Mr Sood, who recently tested positive for COVID-19 and recovered within a week of quarantine at home. Recently, the actor mortgaged Juhu’s eight properties, two stores and six apartments to raise 10 crore for his humanitarian efforts. Money is a temporary thing. The idea is to save lives. If you have good intentions, you will certainly find a way to help those in need. I am touched by the outpouring of love and blessings, he adds, stating that he is not comfortable talking about finances. The actor began by distributing food in the last years of lockdown, sending migrant workers home, helping them find jobs, health benefits and education. When so many people put their trust on your shoulder, you have to deliver and that’s what I’m trying to do, he emphasizes. So far, the actor has reached 1.5 million people in distress, providing two lakh jobs, helping more than 5,000 people with life-saving surgeries and hundreds with education. Last year, he was chosen for the Special Humanitarian SDG Prize awarded by the United Nations Development Program (UNDP) for his humanitarian work during the pandemic.

